The Case For — and Against — Kyler Murray Starting for Cardinals
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals, for better or for worse, are rolling with Kyler Murray.
The desert's heftiest topic has continued chatter despite Arizona leadership - such as head coach Jonathan Gannon - publicly vouching for Murray on numerous occasions.
But is that the right call?
Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano dove a bit deeper into the subject.
Debating Kyler Murray's Place With Cardinals
"Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon could also be on the hot seat, but if he’s worried about his job security he should maintain the status quo and stick with Jacoby Brissett even after Murray is cleared from his foot injury following the team’s bye week," said Manzano.
"Brissett has improved Arizona’s offense in various ways and has validated Gannon’s decision to stick with Drew Petzing as the offensive coordinator."
That's a very common stance for many in Arizona, as the offense has arguably looked much more lively with Brissett under center.
Manzano continued later by saying, "However, Gannon continues to publicly support Murray as the team’s starting quarterback. That will likely be Gannon’s downfall if the offense goes back to being stagnant with Murray as the starter."
The Cardinals are currently on a bye week and will start the second half of their schedule against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 9.
Why Kyler Murray Should, Shouldn't Start Moving Forward
Why Murray Should Start: The Cardinals are deeply committed to Murray financially, and it simply doesn't make sense for their largest asset to sit on the bench when healthy.
We also know the upside with Murray, who is more gifted than most athletically and has arm talent for days.
When it comes to Brissett, it feels like the magic will run out at some point. How often do we see backup quarterbacks play good for a few weeks before teams gain ample film on them?
If the Cardinals are looking towards the future, they'll need as much sample size as possible with Murray to make the most informed decision on his place within the organization.
Why Murray Shouldn't Start: If Arizona is serious about competing here and now, the Cardinals are better off with Brissett at the helm, as evidenced the last two weeks.
Brissett has maintained poise and delivered tough throw after tough throw in the pocket. His command of the offense has been impressive, and his timing in offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's system simply looks more in-tune compared to Murray's time on the field.
We touched on looking towards the future in the above paragraph - but if the Cardinals want to protect Murray as a tradeable asset next offseason, would it be in their best interest to sit him and keep him healthy?
Verdict: Murray should get an opportunity against the Cowboys, should he be expected back at full health. If he fails to deliver, it'd be hard not to look towards Brissett and let him take the wheel.