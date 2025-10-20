Cardinals Send Clear Message on Kyler Murray’s Future
ARIZONA -- If they'll say it once, they'll say it a thousand times: Kyler Murray is the starting quarterback of the Arizona Cardinals.
Murray has been sidelined the last two weeks with a foot sprain but is expected to be ready after Arizona's upcoming bye week when the Cardinals face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 9.
The Cardinals are on a five-game losing streak - and even in the midst of backup Jacoby Brissett leading the offense to their two best outings of the year - head coach Jonathan Gannon is committed to Murray:
“Yeah. Nothing has changed," Gannon said when asked if Murray was going to be the starting quarterback moving forward.
That was directly after Week 7's loss to the Green Bay Packers. On Monday, doing a follow-up press conference, Gannon doubled down.
"Yeah, nothing's changed. Nothing's changed," said Gannon when asked if the Cardinals would even examine the quarterback position.
Some would argue Brissett has played better than Murray, as his ability to stand in the pocket and deliver passes has been noticably different for offensive coordinator Drew Petzing while Murray's rushing ability and athleticism has been missing from the Cardinals' offense.
Through two starts, Brissett has thrown for 599 yards and four touchdowns to one interception.
“I can only speak for myself. I'm just going off of what Drew calls and trying to execute plays," Brissett said when asked about the recent success.
"The guys in the pass game are doing a good job of getting open, making plays with the ball in their hand. The guys up front are doing a really good job. I know that's underrated for us right now, but I think those guys are doing a good job of understanding the plan and our protection plans and finding ways to give me time to push the ball down the field and make plays and give our guys a chance to make plays.”
The Cardinals have yet to truly make changes when it comes to their offense - though a 2-5 start before the bye week gives them plenty to mull over their attack.
Gannon mentioned Arizona will tackle various "projects" over the course of the bye week.
It doesn't appear that bye week will feature Brissett as the guy in the saddle moving forward, as Arizona is rocking with Murray for better or worse.