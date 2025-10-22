Cardinals Shouldn’t Make Move Until Kyler Murray Question Is Answered
Trade buzz is beginning to pick up around the league's Nov. 4 trade deadline, and for an Arizona Cardinals team that has over-promised and under-delivered, chatter around what the organization should and shouldn't do makes sense.
With the Cardinals sitting at 2-5, there's bigger questions that need to be answered ahead of simply asking if the team should buy, sell or stay within the next few weeks.
The Athletic's Doug Haller believes Arizona should stand pat - and the reasoning behind his take makes sense:
"The Cardinals are in a tailspin, losers of five in a row. At 2-5, they are tied with the Giants for the second-worst record among NFC teams, behind the one-win Saints," wrote Haller.
"They’ve had a chance to win all seven games, but that’s false hope. The organization really has one decision, and it involves Kyler Murray. With the quarterback sidelined the past two games with a foot injury, Jacoby Brissett has started and the offense has looked better than it has all season.
"Fans want Brissett to keep the job. That Arizona lost both games with Brissett shows how much trust fans have lost in Murray, who is under contract through 2028. Any decision on roster improvement should be put on hold until the organization decides what it wants to do with Murray."
Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort has always kept a big-picture approach to his moves, and that's not going to change now.
If Murray is going to be the guy moving forward, Arizona should be buyers. The team was supposed to be contending for a playoff spot at this point in time, and a move for an outside addition would only further push the chips to the middle of the table.
If Murray is on the way out, that could tempt the Cardinals into being sellers. While another rebuild might not be on the way (reloading is the preferred term), it wouldn't make sense to keep pouring assets into a team that won't be competing.
Staying put is the only true solution until the Cardinals have a firm grasp on Murray's future in the desert.
The problem? We still have the second half of the season remaining, and Murray's play hasn't been conclusive enough to move forward in either direction.
And until we get a true idea of whatever you want to call Arizona's dilemma with Murray, Brissett and the future of the quarterback position - no moves should be made.