Three Cardinals Who Need to Step Up After Ojulari Injury
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly losing edge rusher BJ Ojulari for the 2024 season after the OLB tore his ACL in practice.
The Cardinals were banking on Ojulari to take the next step entering his second season in the league, and partly thanks to that belief, Arizona didn't bring in any new significant faces as a result.
It's unknown if the Cardinals will target any outside names after the injury, though if they're looking in-house, these three players will have to step up:
Zaven Collins
This is the obvious one, right? Collins - who had his fifth-year option declined this offseason, was already entering a crucial 2024 campaign.
The Cardinals (much like Ojulari) were banking on Collins to make pivotal progress this offseason in order to boost the team's mere 33 sack total from 2023.
Collins needed to take a step up even with Ojulari opposite of him.
Now, the urgency only grows for Collins to find his footing as a pass rusher.
For what it's worth, Collins is strong in run support - but guys at his position get judged based off sack production. With Ojulari gone, all eyes are on Collins to take that next step.
Xavier Thomas
This isn't saying Thomas - a fresh fifth-round pick - needs to emerge from the weeds as a top guy in Arizona, though the opportunity is certainly there for the taking.
Thomas didn't offer crazy production during his time at Clemson, though the former No. 3 overall recruit out of high school still has traits galore and a motor to develop himself.
Perhaps that development can be fast-tracked now, as the "older" rookie did find himself pressuring the quarterback often at the college level.
If it's one underdog's time to shine in the desert, it's Thomas.
Darius Robinson
Robinson will play along the defensive line, though the first-round pick was taken largely thanks to his ability to wreck games - especially when it comes to getting to the quarterback.
With Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols signed to anchor the defensive line in free agency, the Cardinals drafted Robinson as a player who could align anywhere across the line of scrimmage and put pressure on the quarterback.
Robinson wasn't fully expected to play a vast majority of snaps considering Rallis likes to rotate his defensive front often, though the Mizzou product could be more prominent in obvious pass-rush scenarios with Arizona's top edge rusher now sidelined.