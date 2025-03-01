Top 3 OL Cardinals Should Target in Free Agency
The Arizona Cardinals' offensive line has rapidly shifted from one of the biggest holes on the roster to one of the biggest strengths. But they'll need to add to the interior in the 2025 offseason.
Starting RG Will Hernandez - one of Arizona's most stalwart presences up front - suffered a torn ACL after just five weeks. While he has expressed his desire to stay in the desert, he will be 30 in 2025, and likely won't be readily available (at least not at 100% capacity) to open the season.
Young developmental piece Isaiah Adams displayed growth, but hasn't quite shown the pass-blocking ability necessary for a cornerstone interior OL to this point. That will likely come with more reps, but the Cardinals will still need depth at the interior slots.
According to John Gambadoro, LG Evan Brown is a player Arizona will attempt to re-sign, and they should. But the truth is, there is still a high need for a starting-caliber interior OL, or at the very least, someone who can be a consistent, solid depth piece, similar to Kelvin Beachum on the tackle side.
Here are three free agent options for the Cardinals to consider at interior OL:
Will Fries - Indianapolis Colts
Fries suffered a season-ending injury in 2024, but received an excellent 86.9 PFF grade despite playing only 268 snaps. He's solid in pass-blocking, but excels as a run-blocker, aligning well with Arizona's offensive philosophy.
He's still yet to turn 27 years old, and while he would be one of the more expensive free agent options, with a projected $14 million average annual salary, he allowed only six pressures, two sacks and committed just one penalty in 2024.
Fries would certainly be a top-end talent to add, but his price tag could deter GM Monti Ossenfort, especially if the Cardinals are hoping to see a year-two leap out of Adams.
Teven Jenkins - Chicago Bears
Jenkins is a similarly young interior OL, also just below the 27-year mark. He was sturdy and consistent across the board, with a 75.4 overall grade. That number deviated barely over one point in both run-blocking and pass protection.
While those grades don't jump off the page, he allowed only four sacks over 495 pass blocking snaps. He did commit four penalties, but it's reasonable to grade some of Jenkins' numbers on a curve, considering the disaster that was the Chicago Bears' o-line in 2024.
He'd be another expensive option, projected $13.33 million per year by PFF, but his solidity across the board, and the versatility that that brings could be an attractive aspect of his game to Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon.
Kevin Zeitler - Detroit Lions
Zeitler is certainly on the upper end of veteran at 35 years old, but has remained an excellent player in recent years.
He surpassed 1,000 snaps played in each of the past three seasons, and has graded out consistently well each year. In 2024, he was awarded an 86.8 overall grade, with an 87.2 grade in run blocking.
Zeitler is less of a force in pass protection, allowing five sacks, but plays clean, with the right amount of physicality. He was penalized only twice over 1,047 snaps this past season.
Due to his age, Zeitler is projected a much lower salary for 2025. He's expected to sign a one-year, $6.25 million deal by PFF.
With that in mind, Zeitler could be the interior equivalent to Beachum, as an affordable, consistent veteran to help elevate the play of younger players like Adams. Zeitler could be a fit for Arizona for multiple reasons, and won't command a large contract.