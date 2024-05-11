All Cardinals

What Each Draft Pick Brings to Cardinals

Each and every draft pick has something they can offer next year and beyond - that's what Monti Ossenfort sees, and what we'll try to lay out for you.

Jack London

The Arizona Cardinals brought in 12 total draft picks last month - what does each bring to the table?

Marvin Harrison Jr.

What he brings: Alpha receiver

If there is something Arizona lacked during their last eight games of 2023, it was a number one receiver. Kyler Murray was at his best when he had a go-to receiver in the clutch and when he was forced to improvise.

Last year that target became Trey McBride, but having a go-to receiver much like DeAndre Hopkins to go along with McBride? We're cooking with gas now.

Darius Robinson

What he brings: An "Edge" to the defense

Pardon the pun above, but Robinson adds a little bite to the 3-4 defensive end position along with versatility - he can rush the passer, disrupt plays, defend the run.

Max Melton

What he brings: Island Corner

It might be a bit soon to call Melton the best corner on the team, but he's the closest thing to a number one corner the Cardinals have had since...Patrick Peterson.

Trey Benson

What he brings: Home Run Threat

Benson, of all the running backs in this class, had possibly the highest ceiling of any running back due to the tape and lack of heavy work as a Seminole. What he brings this year? Lightning to James Conner's thunder? Next year and beyond? Maybe both.

Isaiah Adams

What he brings: Long-term guard starter

Adams is the long-term answer at guard - left guard specifically. He played there in 2022 and did very well - only moving to right tackle this past year due to need. Adams seemed like a questionable pick at the time but he seems to be the future.

Tip Reiman

What he brings: Butt-kicking tight end

Reiman is a perfect fit as a second tight end in Drew Petzing's offense. Oh - and lest we forget that he was perhaps the most athletic tight end in the draft.

Elijah Jones

What he brings: Playmaking corner that fills huge depth need

Arizona played a number of different cornerbacks last year due to poor play, injuries - you name it. Jones will help resolve that problem along with helping create turnovers - something Arizona did not create a lot of last year. He will likely play more than you think.

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

What he brings: Locker Room Vibes

All of these guys were hand picked for their leadership, but Taylor-Demerson in particular has been pointed out as someone who everyone is going to love. To be clear he can play too as a rangy safety behind Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson.

Xavier Thomas

What he brings: Pass Rush Rotation

Thomas was not meant to come in and be the answer at pass rusher, but a piece of the puzzle. He has upside and at his age will come in ready to play.

Christian Jones

What he brings: Future bookend tackle

Jones should have his best ball ahead of him, and after extensive playing time at Texas, there's a very good chance he's the bookend across from Paris Johnson Jr. At worst he's a quality swing tackle for years.

Tejhaun Palmer

What he brings: A Blocking wide receiver

Not too many Cardinals fans know about Palmer, and now with the Zay Jones signing, he may have an uphill battle to make the roster. But he's apparently one of the better blocking wide receivers in the draft, and could fill the role that Zach Pascal served last year.

Jaden Davis

What he brings: Slot cornerback depth

Davis is a bit undersized, but don't count him out from making the 53 man roster. He has a lot of experience, and Arizona knows that the slot corner plays a lot. They have a lot of options, but Davis should be one of them.

