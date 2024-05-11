What Each Draft Pick Brings to Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals brought in 12 total draft picks last month - what does each bring to the table?
Marvin Harrison Jr.
What he brings: Alpha receiver
If there is something Arizona lacked during their last eight games of 2023, it was a number one receiver. Kyler Murray was at his best when he had a go-to receiver in the clutch and when he was forced to improvise.
Last year that target became Trey McBride, but having a go-to receiver much like DeAndre Hopkins to go along with McBride? We're cooking with gas now.
Darius Robinson
What he brings: An "Edge" to the defense
Pardon the pun above, but Robinson adds a little bite to the 3-4 defensive end position along with versatility - he can rush the passer, disrupt plays, defend the run.
Max Melton
What he brings: Island Corner
It might be a bit soon to call Melton the best corner on the team, but he's the closest thing to a number one corner the Cardinals have had since...Patrick Peterson.
Trey Benson
What he brings: Home Run Threat
Benson, of all the running backs in this class, had possibly the highest ceiling of any running back due to the tape and lack of heavy work as a Seminole. What he brings this year? Lightning to James Conner's thunder? Next year and beyond? Maybe both.
Isaiah Adams
What he brings: Long-term guard starter
Adams is the long-term answer at guard - left guard specifically. He played there in 2022 and did very well - only moving to right tackle this past year due to need. Adams seemed like a questionable pick at the time but he seems to be the future.
Tip Reiman
What he brings: Butt-kicking tight end
Reiman is a perfect fit as a second tight end in Drew Petzing's offense. Oh - and lest we forget that he was perhaps the most athletic tight end in the draft.
Elijah Jones
What he brings: Playmaking corner that fills huge depth need
Arizona played a number of different cornerbacks last year due to poor play, injuries - you name it. Jones will help resolve that problem along with helping create turnovers - something Arizona did not create a lot of last year. He will likely play more than you think.
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
What he brings: Locker Room Vibes
All of these guys were hand picked for their leadership, but Taylor-Demerson in particular has been pointed out as someone who everyone is going to love. To be clear he can play too as a rangy safety behind Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson.
Xavier Thomas
What he brings: Pass Rush Rotation
Thomas was not meant to come in and be the answer at pass rusher, but a piece of the puzzle. He has upside and at his age will come in ready to play.
Christian Jones
What he brings: Future bookend tackle
Jones should have his best ball ahead of him, and after extensive playing time at Texas, there's a very good chance he's the bookend across from Paris Johnson Jr. At worst he's a quality swing tackle for years.
Tejhaun Palmer
What he brings: A Blocking wide receiver
Not too many Cardinals fans know about Palmer, and now with the Zay Jones signing, he may have an uphill battle to make the roster. But he's apparently one of the better blocking wide receivers in the draft, and could fill the role that Zach Pascal served last year.
Jaden Davis
What he brings: Slot cornerback depth
Davis is a bit undersized, but don't count him out from making the 53 man roster. He has a lot of experience, and Arizona knows that the slot corner plays a lot. They have a lot of options, but Davis should be one of them.