Why Calais Campbell Trade Still Feels Unlikely for Cardinals
ARIZONA -- As the Arizona Cardinals continue to stumble down the 2025 regular season schedule, rumors and speculation only grows ahead of the league's Nov. 4 trade deadline.
Should their current trajectory continue, many believe the Cardinals could be sellers after another season has gone astray out in the desert.
One of their biggest names, Calais Campbell, continues to be thrown around by various spots as a candidate to be dealt with Pro Football Focus the latest to do so.
Calais Campbell Labeled as Trade Candidate
"Even at 39, Campbell has still been an above-average player for the Cardinals this season. He’s on track for a 15th straight year with a 71.0-plus overall PFF grade, and has been a well-rounded addition for Arizona’s new-look defense. Campbell has generated 11 pressures while also producing a 70.0 PFF run-defense grade," wrote Bradley Locker.
"The Cardinals’ promising start has taken a wayward turn for the worst, one that doesn’t seem especially salvageable. With Campbell at his age and on a one-year deal, shipping him away — particularly to pave the way for playing time for younger players — could be logical. Kansas City’s 28.8 run-defense grade by interior defenders is the lowest in the NFL, and a reunion in Jacksonville isn’t out of the question."
The Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears were labeled as potential fits for Campbell.
Why Calais Campbell Trade Still Feels Unlikely
To be very clear, if Campbell does desire one last shot at pursuing a Super Bowl ring and the Cardinals are clearly not in position to do so, the organization absolutely needs to do right by the veteran and grant his wish.
However, that doesn't feel likely.
Campbell's affinity for the Cardinals, their fans and the state of Arizona was a major reason why he returned to the desert after spending the initial years of his career here.
"I started getting in my head like, 'Dang, that would be cool to go back to Arizona,'" Campbell said after signing in the offseason.
"It just made a lot of sense, and I'm really happy to be here."
Campbell's resume could eventually see him land in Canton, OH - but until then, the veteran is still playing at an extremely high level.
Through six games, Campbell has three sacks with ten pressures with less than 50% of snaps played.
He clearly still has gas left in the tank, and disregarding the homecoming aspect of Campbell riding off into the sunset to finish his career in Arizona, the Cardinals are still getting very high levels of play from Campbell.
From a talent perspective, he's still performing, and the Cardinals are still competing with plenty of jobs on the line.
Trading away Campbell, unless he specifically asks for one last championship push, doesn't make sense.