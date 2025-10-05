Cardinals Vow to Change - Here's What to Expect
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have an opportunity to not only win in Week 5 - but to also send a message in the process.
The 0-4 Tennessee Titans stroll into town today with chaos unfolding within an organization that surely will see some pretty hefty changes made before the end of the regular season.
Cardinals fans don't often have the opportunity to look at other organizations and say, "it really could be worse."
Tennessee is one of the lone exceptions.
The Cardinals, sitting at 2-2 themselves, need a win at State Farm Stadium today to go above .500 on the season and ignite hope in the desert.
Head coach Jonathan Gannon vowed to take the last several days to evaluate his offense and make some needed changes.
What do those changes look like?
"We'll see on Sunday. I like what we're doing, though," said Gannon when asked if he's liked the tweaks made.
"I liked a few things and like I said, it might probably go a little bit under the radar. It's not going to be like, 'Oh, we're now a Mike Leach spread offense' but I like how we're going to try to attack and it's going to come down execution."
Those changes, most likely, involved putting the game more on Kyler Murray's shoulders.
The Cardinals passed the ball over 40 times in their Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Arizona dropped a second consecutive NFC West game - but perhaps there was something there to build off of on the offensive side of the ball.
The Cardinals under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing have always been a run-first ball club, though injuries in their running back room to James Conner and Trey Benson may force Arizona to shift that philosophy.
“Yeah, no panic button here. Trust the process, but I am very aware of when we have to tweak our process for results, and that goes into everything," Gannon said this week.
"You talk about it kind of daily when you're in the NFL, you're going to go through stretches of games, of during a game, a two-game block, a three-game block or a half here and there, it’s not all going to work like you want it to. You have to look at it with a critical eye and see if you have to tweak some things.
"That's the fun of the job and that's our job. My job first is if we have problems, we have to solve problems. You can do that a bunch of different ways, but that's all 32 teams are probably doing the same thing.”
The insertion of Will Hernandez to the interior of the offensive line is expected today, which should give Arizona a boost up front assuming he plays anything like he did pre-ACL tear.
The offense as a whole seemed to have found success when going up-tempo against a staunch Seahawks defense.
For the most part, it doesn't feel as if Murray's been allowed to conduct his own orchestra as much as managing the game within Petzing's scheme.
Desperately needing something to click with a battered backfield, the Cardinals may look to the air more often than usual today against Tennessee.
Even if it's out of necessity.