Analyst: Cardinals Have Most-Improved Defense After Draft
ARIZONA -- Much of the attention towards the Arizona Cardinals is focused on the offensive side of the ball, and rightfully so.
Prominent names such as Kyler Murray, James Conner, Trey Benson, Trey McBride, Tip Reiman, Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch and now Zay Jones command respect as Arizona looks to have an explosive attack moving into 2024.
However, the defensive side of the ball received upgrades in both the NFL Draft and free agency - most notably the defensive line and secondary.
Arizona walked out of the 2024 NFL Draft with 12 total selections, and to no surprise, general manager Monti Ossenfort opted to supplement much-needed help at DL/CB.
Pro Football Focus listed the Cardinals as a team who improved their secondary and defensive line group the most through the draft:
Secondary
Adds: Max Melton, Elijah Jones, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Jaden Davis
"Melton will look to claim one of the starting spots on the outside in Arizona, with Sean Murphy-Bunting also in the mix after signing in free agency. While the Cardinals drafted cornerbacks Kei’Trel Clark and Garrett Williams last year, drafting Elijah Jones this year gives them much-needed flexibility and a good depth investment in case they want to play more press coverage," wrote Trevor Sikkema.
"As for their safeties, they still have Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson, but Baker requested a trade last offseason in a contract leverage move and is still playing on the last year of his deal entering 2024, so he might not be there for the long haul. Taylor-Demerson will likely be a rotational player in 2024 but could see a starting spot open up for 2025."
Defensive Line
Adds: Darius Robinson, Xavier Thomas
"Although the Cardinals didn’t make many defensive line additions in the draft, the players they did select can be impactful. Robinson was a reach on my board for where Arizona selected him, but I like the fit a lot. Jonathan Gannon’s multiple-front defense can truly maximize what Robinson does best, as a player who started at both defensive tackle and edge throughout his college career. He can give interior players fits with his length and really push tackles back with his power," said Sikkema.
"Thomas was a former No. 3 overall recruit and five-star player coming out of high school. Injuries and some bad luck with timing kept him in college longer than intended, but he is a very good athlete with a ton of explosiveness and a pass-rush style that never quits. Both of these players could contribute right away on a defensive line that needs it."