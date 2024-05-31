Analyst: Former Cardinals WR Was Perfect Fit for Chiefs
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown departed for greener pastures over the offseason, joining the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in free agency.
It was a move many saw coming, as Brown's tenure in the desert had simply run out while the Chiefs afforded him the ability to play for a championship while also presenting the best opportunity to put up numbers and cash out in the ensuing offseason.
The 33rd Team's Marcus Mosher highlighted Brown's deal with Kansas City as one of the best moves of the offseason.
"Going into the offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs knew they had to make a move at wide receiver, and that was even before the Rashee Rice traffic accident. They needed to improve their outside receiver spot and find a player who could threaten defenses vertically. That is why the signing of Marquise Brown couldn't have been a better fit," wrote Mosher.
"Brown is a former first-round pick by the Ravens who was traded to the Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 NFL Draft. He has been a productive NFL receiver with his best season coming in 2021 with the Ravens (91 receptions for 1,008 yards).
"Whenever Brown has played with a quality quarterback, he’s produced. For example, Brown averaged more than 70 yards per game with Kyler Murray during the 2022 season. The same was true in 2021 when Brown averaged 72.2 yards when Lamar Jackson started and finished a game. Now, Brown will play with Patrick Mahomes, the NFL's top quarterback, who just so happens to be the best deep-ball passer in the league. Brown has played with several quality quarterbacks, even dating back to his days at Oklahoma. But all of them pale in comparison with Mahomes."
It's certainly hard to disagree with the move being a win-win for both sides of that deal.
For the Cardinals, they welcomed names such as Marvin Harrison Jr. and Zay Jones during the offseason. With absolutely no offense to Brown, Arizona is in a better place with those two names compared to last offseason.