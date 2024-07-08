Cardinals Rookie TE Can Make Immediate Impact
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals rookie tight end Tip Reiman wasn't exactly a popular selection among the fan base.
The Cardinals already possess one of the best tight ends in the league with Trey McBride ready to build on a strong 2023 breakout season. Reiman - a third-round pick - would be utilized as a TE2 in Arizona's offense, and drafting the Illinois TE that high with other considerable needs rubbed some wrong the way out West.
However, Reiman will be often utilized in the desert:
Arizona - for all the shiny weapons they have at positions such as quarterback and receiver - first and foremost establish the run. That's done often with double tight end sets, and after the Cardinals lost Geoff Swaim to free agency, they badly needed another capable body to ensure the train kept rolling on schedule.
Insert Reiman, who many believe to be the best run-blocking tight end in the draft with an impressive athletic profile.
Reiman wasn't the sexiest pick, though he can make an early impact for the Cardinals as CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso highlighted:
"What's so fascinating too about Reiman -- he's a plus athlete who demonstrated glimmers of receiving prowess in his limited opportunities at Illinois. His 40-yard dash, broad jump, three-cone, and short shuttle, were all above the 77th percentile at the tight end spot at the combine since 1999.
"Trey McBride started to meet expectations down the stretch in 2023 with at least three catches in his final 10 games, which included three contests with at least 90 receiving yards. So that's the obstacle in front of Reiman and a hit-the-ground-running Year 1. But given that Reiman can be penciled into a TE2 role right away, the uniquely shaped 6-foot-4, 270-pound Reiman will surprise as a rookie in the desert."
Reiman himself said he loves to get in the trenches and use his self-described gifts from a higher power:
"I feel like the Lord has given me some awesome gifts of gentleness, kindness, patience off the field," Reiman told reporters earlier this offseason.
"But also on the field, the physicality, the mauler, and I honor Him in flipping that switch."