What's Cardinals' Biggest Roster Hole?
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals tried their best to fix a handful of holes around the roster moving into the 2024 season.
WR1? Thanks to Marvin Harrison Jr., check. Arizona also bolstered their receiver's room with Zay Jones after the draft.
Extra support behind running back James Conner? Trey Benson was the second running back taken off the board in late April.
Improve the offensive line? The Cardinals signed right tackle Jonah Williams in free agency along with Evan Brown, who is considered a strong candidate to start at left guard. The best run-blocking tight end in Tip Reiman was also added via the draft to ensure the running game still flowed smoothly.
Most questions surrounding the Cardinals exist on the defensive side of the ball - and that's exactly where CBS Sports believes Arizona's biggest roster hole is, choosing the team's pass rush:
"The Cards picked up Darius Robinson in Round 1, and BJ Ojulari was a second-rounder last year. But beyond those two -- neither of whom is a guaranteed double-digit sack type -- there is very little quality depth- CBS Sports' Jared Dubin
Cardinals DC Nick Rallis says guys such as Zaven Collins and BJ Ojulari both have high ceilings moving into this season:
"Every player has a specific improvement plan which can be pretty detailed whether it is schematically they have to do better or (improve) technique – and I'll keep (the details) between us – but everyone has to make strides," Rallis said.
"Those two, they have really high ceilings. They can be really good players."
The Cardinals stacked just 33 team sacks last season but failed to add any significant names to the room.
Perhaps they're banking on the secondary also taking the next step in their progression. Perhaps guys such as Ojulari, Collins and Dennis Gardeck will indeed take the next step when camp begins next week.
At this moment in time, however, it's more than reasonable to see why people have major questions around Arizona's ability to reach the passer.