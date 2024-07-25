Cardinals Give Encouraging Update on OL
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals were awfully excited to see rookie Jon Gaines take the field in 2023 before a season-ending knee injury stopped him from ever playing a game.
While he's not quite fully healthy, he's pretty darn close as 2024's training camp gets underway.
"Everyone's on their own plan as it relates to health. I always do things and make decisions for the best interest of the players in mind first, then the team second," Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said.
"But everybody's healthy, pretty much ready to go. We understand part of the unknown that's a known is injuries during camp and the season. But as a whole we're really healthy. Jon Gaines is going to start a little bit limited. He's coming back from the knee [injury] but he's doing a great job.
"Our staff did a great job with him, he's chomping at the bit to get going. I think he took a little honeymoon with his wife this summer for not long - and he was in here every day. They [training/athletic staff] were in here every day with him on vacation when I was soaking up sun. So credit to all those people to get him ready to this point where he's not on PUP and he's not really limited as he gets going."
Gaines is coming off a torn ACL suffered last preseason.
Gaines is viewed as a versatile interior lineman who can play either center or guard in Arizona. Though the starting jobs at center (Hjalte Froholdt) and right guard (Will Hernandez) are seemingly cemented, the starting gig at left guard is considered to be open.
That could be the opposite, as Evan Brown has impressed plenty of teammates and coaches through the offseason.
Don't be surprised to see Gaines make a push when fully healthy, however. At worst, the Cardinals believe they'll have a strong swing interior man in the UCLA product.
