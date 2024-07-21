Cardinals Projected to Fall Under Win Total
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals finished 4-13 last season but are fairly confident changes made during the offseason will see that record improve in 2024.
Most notably, the arrival of Marvin Harrison Jr. is expected to help transform Arizona's offense overnight while a healthy Kyler Murray makes the Cardinals a much more dangerous team.
Reinforcements were made on the defensive side of the ball, though we'll see how much improvement is realistic at defensive line and cornerback.
Currently, Arizona's win total sits at 6.5 wins for the upcoming season. You'll find arguments for the Cardinals to either surpass or fall short of the mark across the spectrum, though Bleacher Report projects a 6-11 record in Jonathan Gannon's second season.
"If the Cardinals struggle to stop their opponents, Murray will have to throw for 4,000-plus yards in a season for the first time in his career to keep his team in the NFC playoff race," wrote Maurice Moton.
"Murray is capable of posting gaudy passing numbers, but he's still getting used to Petzing's offense after missing half of the 2023 campaign.
"The Cardinals will improve, though until that defense pulls its weight, they will take smaller steps rather than big leaps in the right direction. They'll finish 6-11."
Moton highlights an important note: Improvement is expected - but exactly how many wins is realistic?
Arizona's offense on paper looks fairly strong, but so are unanswered questions on the defensive side of the ball. The talent is certainly there for the Cardinals to put up points, and if Arizona can see a few young names step up defensively, the Cardinals could very well surprise plenty of people in 2024.
The Cardinals have a few tough stretches in their schedule this season - you can read more about that and our overall quick takeaways following the regular season schedule release here.
Arizona was two Matt Prater missed kicks vs. Seattle away from five wins last season, and it's quite conceivable they'll reach a few more wins with Murray under center for a full year.
6.5 wins is right on the money by Vegas - and the Cardinals should finish right around that mark.