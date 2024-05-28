James Conner Only Impressing Gannon, Cardinals
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner is entering a contract year. He's nearing 30 - the age where even the best of ball-carriers in the league start to drop off in terms of play, and the Cardinals drafted the second running back off the board this April in Florida State's Trey Benson.
All signs - from the outside - point to 2024 as the beginning of the end for a player such as Conner.
The Cardinals have other ideas.
"It would take me an hour, but I think the first thing is his heart. He truly cares about the team like you want him to care about the team. He puts himself behind the team. Then I would go to his actions - on a daily basis [Conner] does everything that you want them to do the right way," Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon answered when asked what he values about having Conner on the roster.
"If I was telling my eight year old, 'Hey, you come to practice and you look out there and you follow one guy', he would be in that conversation. I think his willingness to grow and improve his game, even being the successful/unbelievable player that he's been in year whatever coming up on 30 I think, he's always trying to tinker and get better and learn more and grasp more and understand the 'why' better. It's really special to see. I mean, the guy's routine is something to model your game after. What he does on a daily basis in different sections of the year. ... What that looks like for him is so detailed out, and it works for him. He's come with that process and that's why he's healthy. He doesn't lose any steam come December. His viewpoints on leadership and alignment and pressure and psychological prep - I could go on and on. He's been a fantastic resource for me. I'm glad we have him."
Conner is fresh off a 1,000-yard campaign and was arguably Arizona's most important player during a lost 2023 season.
Even for a workhorse in Conner's image, there's plans for him to be even better in 2024.
"I think if you ask him, he's gonna improve on a lot. I always think their games can go to another level. I think a major point for me, for him, was in the pass game. I think he can be more productive in the pass game and we got a plan for him to do that. He's a big guy that's hard to tackle and he's explosive and he delivered," Gannon said.
On and off the field, Conner has established himself as a presence. And as the Cardinals seek to build from their 4-13 record one year ago, Gannon says Conner has exceeded expectations since the first time the two crossed paths.
"I've heard really good things and everything when you talk to him, kind of checks out. Honestly he's kind of exceeded my expectations for what I thought he was going to be, honestly. He goes above and beyond every day."- Jonathan Gannon on James Conner
Even in a contract year - in a league where players must make tough business decisions - Conner is on the field working and laying the foundation for what could be a strong season for Arizona.
Voluntary is technical term for these offseason team activities, but for team leaders such as Conner, attendance is anything but.
"It's awesome. That's why a lot of those guys were captains last year. They're here every day. When there's a chance to work, they work," said Gannon.