Kyler Murray Labeled Cardinals Most Overrated Player
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray continues to be one of the more polarizing figures in the NFL.
Murray - the franchise's last No. 1 pick and Heisman trophy winner - approaches his sixth season in the league on a massive contract with little success to show.
There's been several roadblocks in the way of Murray's road to glory at the professional level, mostly thanks to Kliff Kingsbury/Steve Keim and a severe ACL/meniscus tear at the end of 2022.
Murray is now entering his first training camp fully healthy under the new regime of Jonathan Gannon/Monti Ossenfort, and expectations are fairly high given the talent around the Oklahoma product.
In the eyes of some, however, Murray's the most overrated player on the team.
"There’s an old saying that states the best ability is availability. Unfortunately for Kyler Murray, he has struggled to stay healthy in recent years. Despite being regarded as the Arizona Cardinals franchise quarterback, he’s failed to live up to the hype," wrote Pro Football Network's Anthony DiBona, who picked one overrated player on each NFL team.
"Murray has played just 19 games over the last two seasons, with Arizona winning just six of those starts. At times, he’s shown flashes of potential greatness, but Murray is far too inconsistent to be regarded as a great quarterback and get paid like a top-10 QB."
Murray inked a five-year, $230.5 million extension two offseasons ago in Arizona. He has guided the Cardinals to just one postseason appearance during his tenure.
2024 is a massive year for Murray, who has a clean bill of health and plenty of talent around him. With the extension now kicked in with a near $50 million cap hit for this season, all eyes are on Murray to perform.
Gannon told reporters earlier this offseason he's quite excited to see what Murray will do:
"I think his game's gonna go to another level. I know it is. I've been extremely pleased with where he's at, what he's doing, the command and the leadership that he's displaying right now," Gannon said of Murray.
Murray eventually returned to the lineup halfway through 2023 and gave a noticeable spark to Arizona's offense. The Cardinals saw three of their total four wins come under Murray's guidance while they also averaged six more points per contest with him in the mix.
If Arizona can see a full season of Murray, it's tough not to be excited on what's ahead at State Farm Stadium.