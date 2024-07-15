Kyler Murray Named Top Underrated Difference Maker
ARIZONA -- Perhaps some of the NFL world is keeping tabs on Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, even if decision makers in the league aren't.
On The Rich Eisen Show, renowned NFL voice Rich Eisen went through his list of the top five underrated difference makers heading into 2024 - and Murray cracked his top spot:
"Number one on this list is Kyler Murray. How the hell are they gonna play Marvin Harrison Jr. - how good of a difference maker is he going to be? We get that, we get that. But what about this guy having a full offseason?" asked Eisen.
"He's fully healthy. If there's any chip on this guy's shoulder, right? Maybe he's looking over the steering wheel and I don't know what his contract is and when the Cardinals might be able to cut bait if they're even thinking about that - but they stuck with this guy. They stuck with this guy.
"What if he shows up and he plays like Kyler has never played before and he takes a step up? How good can the Cardinals be? They were in every damn game last year but one pretty much. Underrated difference maker."
When later tabbed with head coach Jonathan Gannon, Eisen ended the segment with, "They're buying."
The Cardinals are certainly buying into Gannon and his staff, though it's fair to say the organization is bought into their franchise quarterback.
Murray is all but set to see quite the bounce back campaign, as the Cardinals did well to secure more talent at each skill position group while also improving the offensive line.
As Eisen alluded to, Marvin Harrison Jr. should play a massive role in getting the Cardinals to the next level, though talented pass-catchers in Zay Jones, Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch also exist for Murray to target.
At tight end, the Cardinals saw Trey McBride burst on the scene of last season with rookie Tip Reiman ready to fill the shoes of backup (and primary run-blocker) Geoff Swaim.
Arizona returns James Conner to the mix with rookie Trey Benson ready to fill in when needed. The two can form a dynamic 1-2 punch to ensure one of the league's best rushing attacks last season keeps humming as planned.
The talent's around Murray. The quarterback himself is healthy. Play-caller Drew Petzing seems like an upgrade over Kliff Kingsbury, too.
Ultimately, it's up to Murray to make good on his potential this season - though it's clear many within the NFL world are waiting to believe it when they see it.