Cardinals Landed Two Instant-Impact Rookies
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals made 12 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, more than any other team in the league and obtaining the most amount of selections for a single squad since 1992.
The Cardinals split their offensive/defensive load separately with six picks on each side.
The highest pick - No. 4 overall's Marvin Harrison Jr. - projects to be the top instant impact rookie this season according to CBS Sports:
"Harrison Jr. was my WR2 by a small margin behind Nabers. Elite-level prospect in every way imaginable, beyond YAC. Do I think the Ohio State receiving legend can become more effective after the catch in the NFL than he was in college? Yes. He's sizable. Runs routes like a veteran entering the final year of his rookie deal, and the ball seemingly always finds his hands down the field, even in the most awkward scenarios. His concentration in traffic is spectacular. As is his body control," wrote Chris Trapasso.
"Nothing against Michael Wilson or Greg Dortch, or even Trey McBride, but Harrison is potentially -- probably? -- in line for 150-plus targets in Year 1, which helps him lock in this No. 1 spot. As does his quarterback situation."
Harrison wasn't the only Cardinals rookie to land on the list, as Florida State running back Trey Benson also was labeled a top candidate to contribute right away:
"Benson will have to split carries with James Conner, and frankly, I love that rookie-veteran pairing in Arizona's backfield. I won't be surprised if by November, the former Florida State star is the unquestioned feature back for the Cardinals. He's that talented. Despite running as tall as he does, Benson is extremely elusive -- he had an unreal 39.2% forced missed tackle rate on 316 collegiate carries -- and has sub 4.40 speed," said Trapasso.
"What more is there to say? Benson doesn't enter the NFL as an unchallenged No. 1 runner on his new team, but has the physical chops to excel instantly."
While Harrison is primed to make an impact from the moment he steps on the field, Benson likely carries more potential to see more work in year two, pending the contract status of Conner.
Still, he seems to be in line for at least some work in a backfield that also carries Michael Carter.