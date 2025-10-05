All Cardinals

3 Bets Experts Love for Cardinals vs Titans

Across the web, experts love these picks better than most for NFL Week 5 action.

Donnie Druin

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado (31) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado (31) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals play host to the Tennessee Titans in NFL Week 5 action, with both teams desperately needing a win.

The Cardinals are heavy favorites on both the moneyline and spread picks - but what about the other side of betting?

Three bets experts love this week, including two player props:

Under 41.5 Points

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murra
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws the ball against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 25, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nick Martin, Action Network: "This feels like a volatile spot — the Titans have shown signs of disinterest late in the last two matchups and players may be having a hard time buying into what Callahan is selling right now.

"With that in mind, I'm still willing to bet this will come in under the total of 41.5 points in a game that should not be overly fast-paced.

"The Titans' offensive play has been completely dreadful, and it's hard to imagine that will change versus a Cardinals defense that has played quite well over the last two weeks. Tennessee's defensive play has not been great by any means, but it has defended the red zone and limited third-down conversions at league-average rates.

"The Cardinals offense has struggled to create explosive plays both through the air and on the ground. The run game, in particular, could see that trend hold true in this matchup."

Elic Ayomanor Anytime TD

Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titan
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) pulls down a touchdown ahead of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dan Johnson, DraftKings: "The Titans average 1.3 touchdowns per game, and Ayomanor has produced half of them. In goal-to-go sets, Cam Ward’s first read is typically the iso fade or back-shoulder slant to Ayomanor’s side. Arizona’s defense has allowed a 67% completion rate on those one-on-one throws. If Tennessee moves the ball at all, those scripted red-zone targets follow.

"At +425, this is pure value on usage. Ayomanor’s 6’2″ frame and expanding target tree make him the likeliest finisher in an offense still finding rhythm. A single deep shot or one red-zone snap could cash it. Expect Ward to test Arizona’s corners twice in the end zone, and one of those throws to stick. The matchup, role, and statistical foundation all point to the same conclusion: Ayomanor finds pay dirt again Sunday."

Emari Demercado OVER 20.5 Rushing Yards

Arizona Cardinals RB Emari Demercad
Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado (31) celebrates with wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Iain MacMillan, SI: "Emari Demercado is now the starting running back for the Cardinals, with their top two options at the position sidelined with injuries. Demercado is more of a receiving back, but with their only real other option being Michael Carter, I expect Demercado to at least handle a bulk of the carries. He gets to face a Titans defense that ranks 30th in the NFL in opponent rush EPA."

Latest Arizona Cardinals News

feed

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/Betting