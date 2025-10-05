3 Bets Experts Love for Cardinals vs Titans
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals play host to the Tennessee Titans in NFL Week 5 action, with both teams desperately needing a win.
The Cardinals are heavy favorites on both the moneyline and spread picks - but what about the other side of betting?
Three bets experts love this week, including two player props:
Under 41.5 Points
Nick Martin, Action Network: "This feels like a volatile spot — the Titans have shown signs of disinterest late in the last two matchups and players may be having a hard time buying into what Callahan is selling right now.
"With that in mind, I'm still willing to bet this will come in under the total of 41.5 points in a game that should not be overly fast-paced.
"The Titans' offensive play has been completely dreadful, and it's hard to imagine that will change versus a Cardinals defense that has played quite well over the last two weeks. Tennessee's defensive play has not been great by any means, but it has defended the red zone and limited third-down conversions at league-average rates.
"The Cardinals offense has struggled to create explosive plays both through the air and on the ground. The run game, in particular, could see that trend hold true in this matchup."
Elic Ayomanor Anytime TD
Dan Johnson, DraftKings: "The Titans average 1.3 touchdowns per game, and Ayomanor has produced half of them. In goal-to-go sets, Cam Ward’s first read is typically the iso fade or back-shoulder slant to Ayomanor’s side. Arizona’s defense has allowed a 67% completion rate on those one-on-one throws. If Tennessee moves the ball at all, those scripted red-zone targets follow.
"At +425, this is pure value on usage. Ayomanor’s 6’2″ frame and expanding target tree make him the likeliest finisher in an offense still finding rhythm. A single deep shot or one red-zone snap could cash it. Expect Ward to test Arizona’s corners twice in the end zone, and one of those throws to stick. The matchup, role, and statistical foundation all point to the same conclusion: Ayomanor finds pay dirt again Sunday."
Emari Demercado OVER 20.5 Rushing Yards
Iain MacMillan, SI: "Emari Demercado is now the starting running back for the Cardinals, with their top two options at the position sidelined with injuries. Demercado is more of a receiving back, but with their only real other option being Michael Carter, I expect Demercado to at least handle a bulk of the carries. He gets to face a Titans defense that ranks 30th in the NFL in opponent rush EPA."