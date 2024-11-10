Three Best Bets for Cardinals vs Jets
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals play host to the New York Jets in Week 10, giving fans of both sides another opportunity to see their team fight for victory.
The Cardinals hope to enter their bye week on a four-game winning streak while New York simply looks to stack back-to-back wins on an extended week of rest.
Just ahead of game time, here's the three best bets we could find for Jets-Cardinals:
Under 46.5 Points
Andrew Norton, New York Post: "We saw a much more motivated and inspired Jets defense last week, holding a talented Texans offense to merely 13 points.
"And while the Jets have looked better on both sides of the ball, they still have not eclipsed 22 points scored in their past six games, including two games with Davante Adams in the lineup.
"The Jets’ secondary hasn’t quite met its lofty expectations this season, but it is still a terrific unit, boasting the fourth-best coverage grade (PFF) and ranking second in both opponent passing yards per game and opponent completion percentage.
"Sure, James Conner and Kyler Murray will pick up some yards on the ground, but the Jets defense appears more motivated and did a solid job containing Joe Mixon last week.
"It should be a low-scoring, grind-it-out affair on Sunday."
Aaron Rodgers Over 238.5 Passing Yards
Iain MacMillan, Sports Illustrated: "Aaron Rodgers has struggled at times this season, but he's poised for a big performance against the Cardinals on Sunday. The Cardinals enter Week 10 ranking 28th in opponent dropback EPA and dead last amongst all teams in opponent dropback success rate.
"Rodgers has gone over 238.5 pass yards in three of his last five starts and now he's in a good position to go over that total once again."
Jets -1.5
Stuckey, The Action Network: "The Cardinals offense has been pretty good, but I’m not buying the team overall because of how these wins have come about. I think we’re very close to – if not already there – the peak of the market on Arizona.
"The Cardinals have struggled to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks this season, which is necessary to have success against Aaron Rodgers. I’m also not sure whether Arizona can keep up with Davante Adams and Garrett wilson as this Jets offense gets more comfortable with both of them.
"The weakest link in this game is the Cardinals defense, and I don’t think Rodgers will be put off by some of the schematic things that Jonathan Gannon has done to younger quarterbacks this season. Especially coming off extended rest, the Jets will be ready, led by Rodgers."