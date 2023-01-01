Cardinals Trail Falcons 14-13 at Halftime

The Arizona Cardinals trail the Atlanta Falcons 14-13 at halftime of their Week 17 meeting at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Arizona Cardinals enter the break trailing 14-13 to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons initially deferred, giving Arizona and starting quarterback David Blough the football to begin festivities. He completed his first five passes in what resulted in a short field goal from Matt Prater to push the Cardinals in front 3-0.

In just the third start of his career, Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder would also complete his first five passes as Atlanta marched down the field to eventually see running back Tyler Allgeier find the end zone on a five-yard touchdown run to put Atlanta ahead 7-3.

The Falcons' first drive stretched into the early stages of the second quarter, as each team only possessed the ball once in the opening period of play.

Looking to take advantage of an Arizona punt, Ridder would fumble a snap from under center on the first play of the ensuing drive with the Cardinals ultimately recovering at the eight-yard line.

A few plays later, tight end Trey McBride would score his first career touchdown, giving Arizona a 10-7 lead with 10:00 left in the first half. That was Blough's first touchdown pass since Dec. 22 of 2019.

Ridder would rebound nicely and put the Falcons in position to potentially tie or take the lead, getting all the way down to the AZ 9 before being faced with a fourth-and-two. Atlanta opted to go for it but fell short.

It all worked out for the Falcons, however. Arizona stalled on the ensuing three plays before Atlanta blocked Andy Lee's punt and recovered the ball at the AZ 5 with 1:51 to play.

The next play, Cordarrelle Patterson reached the end zone for Atlanta's second touchdown of the game. The score put the Falcons ahead 14-10.

The Cardinals were able to move the ball down the field but ultimately settled for another Prater field goal with two seconds remaining, heading into halftime down 14-13.

Atlanta will receive the ball to begin the second half.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Marco Wilson Officially Inactive vs. Atlanta; Kelvin Beachum to Start

Falcons Complimentary of Cardinals Ahead of Matchup

Despite Record, Cardinals DC Vance Joseph Knows Falcons Are Dangerous Offense

Report: Michael Bidwill Hasn't Informed Kliff Kingsbury of Future