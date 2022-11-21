The Arizona Cardinals have released their list of inactives for Monday Night Football's meeting with the San Francisco 49ers, and some very big names occupy the list.

Most notably, quarterback Kyler Murray won't suit up for a second consecutive week with a hamstring injury. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported earlier today that the Cardinals could keep him sidelined until after their Week 13 bye.

Colt McCoy will get the start after leading Arizona to victory last week.

Earlier in the week, D.J. Humphries and Byron Murphy were all ruled out.

The loss of Murphy is huge again, but the Cardinals saw the play of Antonio Hamilton rise in his absence in LA, tallying 11 tackles and two passes defense.

DeAndre Hopkins, Max Garcia and Murray were questionable heading into Monday night. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported earlier in the day Hopkins would play with a hamstring injury.

Arizona activated Michael Dogbe and Maxx Williams to the roster using their standard roster elevations, leaving Marquise Brown to make his return from a foot injury wait another week.

Kickoff is scheduled at Estadio Azteca for 6:15 p.m. Arizona time.

