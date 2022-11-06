Skip to main content

Three Crucial Starters Active vs. Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals had a total of six players listed as questionable heading into Week 9's matchup vs. Seattle. Budda Baker, James Conner and D.J. Humphries are all active.

The Arizona Cardinals have now released their inactives for Week 9's matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, and the Cardinals see three crucial starters dodge the list of inactives.

Budda Baker (ankle), James Conner (ribs), Dennis Gardeck (ankle), D.J. Humphries (back) and Jonathan Ledbetter (ribs) were all questionable heading into Sunday. Ledbetter was the only player who did not practice in any capacity throughout the week. 

Baker, Conner and Humphries are good to go. 

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported late Saturday evening Conner was expected to play, but the team wanted to test him out prior to the game before making any final decisions. 

On Friday, the Cardinals officially ruled out Rodney Hudson, Max Garcia and Christian Matthew. Andy Lee was added late to Saturday's injury report with illness, forcing the team to sign punter Nolan Cooney to the practice squad and bring him up to the active roster along with defensive lineman Manny Jones.

Yet Lee is active and good to go.

Kickoff is at 2:05 p.m. Arizona time.

