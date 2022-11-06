Since his arrival, Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner has helped bolster the ground attack in the desert with a combination of physical play and steadily showing his worth as a pass-catching back.

The Cardinals awarded a tremendous 2021 season with a new contract for Conner, yet his recurring health problems have once again resurfaced in 2022, missing three games with a ribs injury while also dealing with other knocks in the early portion of the season.

That's allowed Eno Benjamin to step up and thrive in the role of Arizona's starting running back, yet the Cardinals are expecting Conner to make his return in Week 9 when they play host to the Seattle Seahawks.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Conner is likely to play but will be tested out pre-game by the team.

In Conner's five games played this season, he's rushed 54 times for 200 yards (3.7 yards per attempt) and one touchdown while catching 14 passes for 103 yards.

During his absence, the Cardinals have gained 144, 137 and 78 rushing yards in their last three games. Arizona rushed for at least 100 yards in all but one game prior to his injury.

The Cardinals will take on the Seahawks today at 2:05 p.m. Arizona time.

