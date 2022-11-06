The Arizona Cardinals have their backs against the wall, will they respond?

Sitting at the bottom of the NFC West with a 3-5 record, their next three games (all against divisional opponents) will decide the fate of their season. Anything less than two wins within the next three weeks will fall short of their hopes of making the postseason.

Yet Arizona can't get caught looking ahead, especially against a Seattle Seahawks team that has already defeated them once this season.

Plenty has changed since their first meeting, albeit that was a mere three weeks ago.

The Cardinals now have DeAndre Hopkins back in the fold, but will that be enough to defeat Seattle?

Here's a few game predictions from heavy hitters across the web:

Analysts Predict Cardinals-Seahawks

"What to watch for: The Cardinals are about to start a three-game stretch -- all against NFC West teams -- that could decide their season. This, to a large degree, may be the biggest game of Kliff Kingsbury's tenure in Arizona just because of that. The Cardinals have averaged 34.0 PPG in the last two games since DeAndre Hopkins returned from suspension, compared to 19.0 PPG over the first six weeks. The Seahawks on the other hand have multiple takeaways in six straight games and have won by double digits the last two weeks." -- Josh Weinfuss

Eric Moody's pick: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 28

Seth Walder's pick: Seahawks 19, Cardinals 16

FPI prediction: ARI, 64.4% (by an average of 4.2 points)

“Seattle may feed rookie second-round running back Ken Walker III, who can run wild against a defense that gave up 173 rushing yards to the Minnesota Vikings last week. Assuming wideouts DK Metcalf (knee) and Tyler Lockett (hamstring and ribs) continue to play through injuries, they should feast on Arizona’s 23rd-ranked pass defense.

“Unlike the first meeting between these NFC West rivals, expect a high-scoring battle in which the winner will probably need to score more than 30 points, though bettors should back Seattle to outscore Arizona. The Seahawks defense has tightened up over the past three weeks, allowing 23 or fewer points in those contests.”

Score Prediction: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 31

MDS’s take: "I’m a believer in Geno Smith, even if he has enough doubters that the Cardinals favored in this game. I say Seattle pulls off the road upset and remains in first place in the NFC West."

MDS’s pick: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 20.

Florio’s take: "The Seahawks continue to be underrated. The Cardinals continue to be overrated."

Florio’s pick: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 20.

Pete Prisco: "The Seahawks are in first place in the NFC West, getting there with a good offense as the defense improves. Arizona has the offense, but the defense has struggled as well. This will be a high-scoring game, but I think Seattle's offense will get the best of it."

"Smith is playing well, and Seattle should move the ball against Arizona's defense. The Seahawks also enter Sunday's game with momentum, having won four out of their past five games. However, the Cardinals have played better offensively since Hopkins' return to the lineup and should be within striking distance in the fourth quarter."

"The Seahawks can be beaten through the air, as they’ve allowed 1,893 passing yards this year, so they’ll have their hands full.

"But the Cardinals can also be had through the air, and despite their statuses being up in the air, both Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf gutted it out in a big way last week – including a deep touchdown for Lockett to seal the game for Seattle.

"What’s more, unlike the Cardinals, the Seahawks actually have a running game with rookie standout Kenneth Walker III. Since becoming the lead back, Walker has averaged 105 yards in his last three games. Walker is a difference-maker, and as long as Metcalf and Lockett can play, it’s hard to bet against them and Geno Smith at this point."

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Betting Analysts Heavily Favor Seahawks Against The Spread vs. Cardinals

NFL Week 9 Coverage Map

How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Cardinals-Seahawks

Cardinals Will Open Roof of State Farm Stadium vs. Seahawks

Bleacher Report Says Kingsbury Will be Fired Before End of Season

Cardinals Don't Mind Hard Knocks Cameras

ESPN FPI Gives Cardinals Edge Over Seahawks in Week 9

Cardinals Take Elite Edge Prospect in PFF Mock Draft

Marquise Brown Says He'll be Back 'Real Soon'