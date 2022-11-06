The Arizona Cardinals were silent at the NFL's trade deadline this past Tuesday, although noise is now building behind the scenes on a handful of wide receivers that don the Cardinal red and white.

Reports quickly surfaced that receiver A.J. Green was made available, which comes to no surprise after a substantial drop in production and overall use in Arizona. Ultimately, no teams wanted to bite on Green.

However, that stopped absolutely nobody on inquiring on the status of DeAndre Hopkins, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

"Sources say DeAndre Hopkins was the subject of a flurry of trade calls, with several teams reaching out to Cardinals general manager Steve Keim to see if the star wideout would be available," Rapoport said.

"According to several people with knowledge of the situation, Keim was unwilling to move Hopkins. What's unclear is if Keim wasn't doing a deal at any price or if teams simply didn't meet his price."

Hopkins has quickly again established himself as one of the league's top wideouts after a two-game stretch where he's accrued 22 receptions for 262 yards and a touchdown.

Perhaps it's not all that surprising that teams at least checked in on the status of Hopkins, as some teams may have believed the Cardinals would have sold their star receiver in a league where everything has a price.

Yet Keim's unwillingness to contemplate a deal - or at least try to work with teams on moving Hopkins - is a sign that Arizona is not throwing in the towel on this season or next.

Hopkins, who turned 30-years-old this season, has two more years left on his deal where he carries cap hits of $30.75 million and $26.215 million, respectively. According to Spotrac.com, an out on his contract does exist in 2023 that would accrue $22.6 million in dead cap space.

Hopkins can also void the 2024 season of his deal by doing one of these across 2020-2023:

- 400 receptions

- 5,000 receiving yards

- 40 TDs

- 4 All-Pro selections

Thus far, Hopkins has 179 receptions for 2,241 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He has not made an All-Pro team since joining the Cardinals in 2020.

