Four Prop Bets to Take in Cardinals-Seahawks Week 9

It's the second time the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks will square off this season, and stakes couldn't be higher.

A loss for Arizona would effectively put their backs against the wall moving forward, while a loss for the Seahawks would drastically drop their odds of making the postseason.

Seattle enters State Farm Stadium on a three-game winning streak, hoping to sweep the Cardinals and emerge to 6-3 on the year. Winners of their prior matchip in 19-9 fashion, many believe Seattle has the upper hand despite being betting underdogs.

While plenty of betting experts have given their two cents on today's spread, player prop bets are typically the more fun route when wagering on games.

Here's four potential winners picked from betting experts across the web:

Pick: Kenneth Walker III OVER 73.5 rushing yards (-119)

"On Wednesday's Fantasy Focus Pod, a listener in the chat asked me who I'd prefer ROS, Walker or Jonathan Taylor. I'm still tilting. Given the recent news about Taylor's ankle injury, the answer is Walker. The rookie has been a revelation for fantasy managers and the Seahawks.

"Walker has managed at least 19 touches in every game since taking over for Rashaad Penny in Week 6. Additionally, more than 22% of his carries (14) have occurred in the red zone, contributing to his four TDs over the past three weeks. He's coming off a 51-yard rushing effort but should rebound against a Cardinals squad that allowed him 97 rushing yards in his debut as Seattle's lead back.

"Arizona has been stellar versus the pass but has struggled when defending the run, particularly over the past four weeks. The Cardinals' run-defending group has allowed 24% more yards per carry before contact to RBs since mid-October than it did during all of September and the early part of last month. That is exactly the kind of a vulnerability that gets Seahawks coach Pete Carroll to pop another stick of gum.

"Seattle has ranked sixth in percentage of yards gained on the ground since Walker has been in control of the backfield. Given a spread of just two points, that trend doesn't figure to change. Walker has game script, matchup and volume all working in his favor. He's as good of a play as Dalvin Cook or Rhamondre Stevenson this week."

ARIZONA CARDINALS TE ZACH ERTZ — OVER 39.5 RECEIVING YARDS (-110) @ SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Bet Gameplan: Playable to 42.5

• "Seattle defense has played well in recent weeks but remains weak over the middle: Top LBs Jordyn Brooks and Cody Barton have a negative successful coverage over expected, and a very high EPA/target allowed."

• "The market might be overreacting to DeAndre Hopkins return: Ertz has only seen 9 targets since Hopkins has come back, and has only combined for 55 yards in 2 weeks. But Ertz also faced the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings, two teams who are above average at limiting production to tight ends."

• "Ertz had 70 yards in the most recent matchup: And nothing has really changed about the Seahawks defense, as they now have given up the most yards vs tight ends of all teams this year, and have allowed guys like Tanner Hudson (58 yards) and Gerald Everett (63 yards) to go over their prop number."

Geno Smith Under 253.5 Passing Yards

"It’s a tricky matchup for Smith today since the Cardinals are very good against opposing Nos. 1 and 2 receivers, ranking first and fifth. Arizona is bottom two against running backs and tight ends, though, so they matchup well against the Seahawks, having held Smith to just 197 yards a few weeks ago.

"Big-play-threat Marquise Goodwin is out for Seattle, with Dee Eskridge taking most of his snaps. Eskridge has a low aDot of just 4.1, so that lowers Smith’s projection a bit.

"I’m projecting Smith closer to 239.5 and would bet this to 250.5."

First TD Scorer: Rondale Moore

"Since the return of DeAndre Hopkins, the Cardinals’ offense has performed much better than in their first six games. Last week, Hopkins and Rondale Moore were on the field for nearly every snap (Moore missed one), which means Moore is going to have opportunities. Hopkins will receive most of the attention, which should leave Moore in single coverage.

"The Seahawks allow 236.6 passing yards per game, which ranks 21st. Moore received eight targets last week and ran the ball twice, so he will have a decent chance of finding the end zone from his slot position, where he lines up about half the time."

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Report: James Conner Expected to Play vs. Seattle

Report: Plenty of Teams Inquired About DeAndre Hopkins at Trade Deadline

Experts Predict Cardinals-Seahawks

Betting Analysts Heavily Favor Seahawks Against The Spread vs. Cardinals

NFL Week 9 Coverage Map

How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Cardinals-Seahawks

Cardinals Will Open Roof of State Farm Stadium vs. Seahawks