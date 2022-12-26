Cardinals Tied With Buccaneers at Halftime 6-6

The Arizona Cardinals are tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6-6 after two quarters of play.

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Cardinals are tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6-6 after two quarters of play.

Tom Brady and company hit the field first to begin the game, driving down inside Arizona's 20-yard line before settling for a 38-yard field goal to begin the game.

Trace McSorley, making his first start of his career, marched the Cardinals down into scoring territory before he was hit on his blindside, jarring the ball loose with Tampa Bay recovering.

After exchanging possessions, the Cardinals finally found the scoreboard on a 56-yard field goal from Matt Prater to level the game at 3-3 in the final seconds of the first quarter.

The kicking continued as Ryan Succop converted his second field goal of the half, this time from 35 yards out to again push the Buccaneers ahead 6-3.

After possessing the ball for just one minute, the Cardinals would punt and soon find themselves in danger again of giving up points before Marco Wilson intercepted a floating ball from Brady.

Arizona wouldn't be able to take advantage of the turnover but would manage to tie the game up with eight seconds remaining, as Prater knocked home a 53-yarder to level the game at 6-6.

The Cardinals will receive the ball to begin the second half.

