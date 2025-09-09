Grading Every Arizona Cardinals Rookie After Week 1
The Arizona Cardinals went all out to upgrade this roster during the offseason, with tons of capital spent in free agency.
The team made the most of their 2025 NFL Draft picks as well, adding several premier players, with more than a couple expected to have immediate impacts for the team.
Although some of the class has yet to see the field due to injuries, we have seen plenty from this group throughout preseason action. It led to some decent expectations for the regular season.
It was finally time for the youngsters to show off their stuff so we could see what they've got, and the results were mixed.
As a whole, there was really only one big standout from the class, with the majority of the guys reserved for special teams. Still, we are going off how they performed during whatever time they got to spend on the field and breaking down how they did.
Below is a brief overview of how each rookie performed in their NFL debuts, including a letter grade, before we round it out with an overall opinion of the performance. And again, although there wasn't much notable from the opening game of the season, there are some potential trends to keep an eye on moving forward.
Walter Nolen
Grade: Incomplete
Nolen is on the PUP list recovering from a calf injury.
Will Johnson
Grade: A-
Johnson was the lone rookie starter for the Cardinals, although that's not the most surprising fact available. The second-round pick played 45 snaps and recorded a single (solo) tackle. However, Johnson broke up a team-best three passes while shadowing Saints' No. 1 receiver Chris Olave. Overall, Johnson allowed four receptions on seven targets for 32 yards and no scores. That's a dang good debut to the pros.
Jordan Burch
Grade: C+
Burch got some really good time rotating in with 28 snaps. He notched two tackles during his time on the field, and showed some pass-rushing goods that he flashed during the preseason. He played 10 snaps on special teams, too, which all points to the team having future plans to get him on the field.
Cody Simon
Grade: D
Fans were hoping to see Simon find a big-time role for the Cardinals sooner rather than later, but it appears it's going to be the former. Simon didn't have any played snaps on defense to go with 10 special teams snaps. Nothing notable here, but it was a bummer to see him absent for any defensive time.
Denzel Burke
Grade: D-
Burke played 15 snaps on special teams without anything outstanding. There are no guarantees for Burke to make the roster beyond this season, and he'll have to fight all year to maintain his roster spot. This wasn't the best start possible.
Hayden Conner
Grade: Incomplete
Conner is on injured reserve recovering from a knee injury.
Kitan Crawford
Grade: C+
Crawford played the most special teams snaps of anyone on the team with 22. He didn't make any standout plays, but we reward playing time. Crawford stood out during the preseason, so it's nice to see the team has rewarded him with playing time.
Overall grade: B
Johnson carries this grade, but he was excellent. You had to love what you saw out of Burch, too, and it should trend toward him getting big opportunities down the road. It's a bummer we didn't see any of Simon on defense, while Burke is struggling. Crawford appears to be carving out a role with the team on special teams, which is all you can ask for from him at this point in time.