Cardinals Rookie Duo Grades Among Best in NFL
ARIZONA -- The early investments made by Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort in the 2025 NFL Draft are already beginning to pay off.
In the team's 20-13 Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints, the Cardinals saw two of their top three picks suit up and make an instant impact.
With first-round pick Walter Nolen still sidelined thanks to a calf injury, the Cardinals relied on fellow rookies CB Will Johnson and EDGE Jordan Burch early and often to start the season.
So far, so good for both.
Will Johnson Shined in Cardinals Secondary
Johnson finished as the second-highest graded corner from Week 1, according to Pro Football Focus. Johnson's 90.2 grade fell just .1 points behind Sauce Gardner for the top spot.
Johnson had three passes defensed and had an interception waived away due to a penalty on the other side of the field.
He also brought a sense of physicality, destroying Saints WR Chris Olave behind the line of scrimmage and showcasing his ability to tackle.
“He played well. I thought he played with the right technique for most of the day. He made some plays and showed up," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said of his performance.
"I know the one big hit— what was cool about that was taking the coaching to the grass. That was formation recognition with him there in that particular call. Some freedom that we gave him, and he saw it and applied it. The one interception, (it’s) unfortunate (that it) gets taken off the board, but I thought he played well.”
Jordan Burch Bringing The Pressure
Burch was the third-highest rookie in terms of edge grades after Week 1 behind Shemar Stewart and Abdul Cater. His 70.2 overall grade was 31st out of all players at his position.
Not a bad debut for a third-round pick.
On just 28 snaps, Burch tallied two tackles and three quarterback hurries. While not quite dominating in a defensive front that rotates plenty of bodies, the Cardinals saw plenty to be excited about from the Oregon product.
In a Cardinals pass rush that's been questioned outside of Josh Sweat, Burch could be a diamond in the rough.
Cardinals Will Need More Moving Forward
The Cardinals got great early returns from their young studs, though Johnson and Burch have now established a base line of play moving forward.
Both flashed signs of dominance during training camp/preseason, and while the rookies will surely will see ups and downs during their first year in the NFL, Arizona's banking on them to grow from now until the end of the season.
After Week 1, all signs are pointing up.