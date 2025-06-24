Why 2025 Is Massive Risk for Arizona Cardinals GM
The Arizona Cardinals' defense has taken on a completely new face over the course of the offseason. No one can accuse GM Monti Ossenfort of slacking in his duties to improve the Cardinals' roster ahead of a critical 2025.
But on the flipside, there is also a bit of a risk that comes with the amount that Ossenfort invested in his defense — not because he made the wrong choices, but simply because the NFL can be unforgiving.
Arizona Cardinals GM Took Risk With Investments
First, the obvious. Ossenfort spent a high dollar amount to bring in quality free agents. With that comes the usual risk.
Ossenfort gave pass rusher Josh Sweat a four-year, $76.4 million deal. He handed a deal worth up to $29 million for two years to DL Dalvin Tomlinson, and added another $5 million to bring back former Cardinal great Calais Campbell.
The risk with these players is similar to his risk in bringing in Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols a season ago. Will they stay healthy and effective enough to justify that dollar amount?
The likelihood that these players' particular returns will be higher than their predecessors is much more favorable, but it's a question nonetheless. Arizona has a great deal of cap to spend, but there's still a risk involved in handing out that much money.
Arizona Cardinals GM Took Risk Not Investing in Offense
The Cardinals' defense was the biggest area of need — with an emphasis on the pass rush and defensive front.
But Ossenfort chose to use all his chips on the defensive side of the ball, with only a handful of negligible signings and some reunions offensively.
Arizona's offensive inconsistency was nearly as big an issue as their defense was in 2024. If that repeats, the Cardinals will have to hope that nothing goes wrong defensively, or risk a failure to improve their record.
For the record, barring any unforeseen, cataclysmic breakdown, Ossenfort is not in danger of being fired over 2025's success (or lack thereof), but his moves have been anything but "safe" this offseason.
The Cardinals need to find a way to contend in 2025. While it's impossible to guarantee or ensure a playoff appearance, the expectation is that Arizona will be a relevant name in those playoff pictures for the majority — if not entirety — of the season.
Only time will tell if Ossenfort's investments will work out. The intentions were certainly admirable, and they look good on paper, but the results are yet to be seen.