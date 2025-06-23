These 10 Arizona Cardinals Are Still Free Agents
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals had a fairly busy free agency period this offseason, signing a total of 11 outside players while retaining their own slate of ten faces. Nine players left the Cardinals for new adventures in 2025.
As we enter training camp, we still have ten Cardinals from 2024 who reside on the open market with no place to call home.
There's some notable names that should be expected to sign somewhere prior to the start of the season:
These 10 Arizona Cardinals Are Still Free Agents
1. Kyzir White
White, the heart and soul of Arizona's defense, is arguably the best player from the Cardinals still on the market. Though he's not strong in pass coverage, he's extremely productive and Arizona will miss his leadership.
2. Will Hernandez
Hernandez could likely come back to the Cardinals, as he would be an upgrade at right guard over Isaiah Adams - though his ACL injury could be preventing him from passing a physical and signing somewhere at the moment.
3. Matt Prater
Prater is a legend in his own respects, though Chad Ryland took over for the injured Prater and impressed enough to retain that role moving into 2025. Prater just might be done kicking in the league.
4. Michael Palardy
Palardy was a fine punter, though Cardinals punter Blake Gillikin is extremely underrated when it comes to his position.
5. Krys Barnes
Barnes was a fine backup linebacker in Arizona, though his role never expanded much beyond that. He's solid in pass coverage.
6. Andre Chachere
The same could be said for Chachere, though his impact on special teams was notable. He earned a ton of respect from Jonathan Gannon. Solid rotational safety during his stay in the desert.
7. Milo Eifler
Eifler played in just two games for the Cardinals and registered 23 snaps on special teams.
8. Jesse Luketa
Luketa was well-liked in the locker room and simply was pushed down the depth chart as an edge rusher. He should be a fine depth piece for any team looking to add to the room.
9. Carter O'Donnell
O'Donell actually started three games for the Cardinals in 2023 along the offensive line, though he was waived in training camp with an injury designation.
10. Angelo Blackson
Blackson played just one game for the Cardinals in 2024 and unfortunately couldn't crack a injury-plagued Arizona defensive line.