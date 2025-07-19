3 Questions for Arizona Cardinals Ahead of Training Camp
The Arizona Cardinals have put in work in the offseason to make sure the biggest holes on the roster have been addressed.
For the most part, there's no dire need that will be the reason Arizona loses games. It's mostly nit-picking at this stage.
But that doesn't mean there aren't some questions about this team heading into training camp. Here are three to keep in mind:
Do The Arizona Cardinals Look Schematically Different?
The Cardinals have established themselves as a powerful, run-first offense. That doesn't necessarily need to change in its entirety, but theit committment to that appeared to limit some of their aerial attack in 2024.
Obviously, the questions loom around Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kyler Murray, but one has to wonder if Drew Petzing is going to look to adapt, or if the Cardinals are simply going to look for better execution out of their players with the scheme they already know.
Either way, the results have to be at least a marginal improvement to avoid scrutiny and potential coaching changes.
Is Cardinals' OL a Problem?
Arizona's offensive line has generally been a plus group under Jonathan Gannon. They have solid starting pieces, a rising star in Paris Johnson Jr., and veteran experience in Kelvin Beachum.
Evan Brown figures to anchor the left side of the interior, but the right side of the interior is a bit unstable. Arizona clearly has faith in Isaiah Adams, but he hasn't been as proficient in pass protection.
For a smaller QB like Murray, interior pressure is a bigger deal than pressure off the edge, and the Cardinals could see some turmoil if there isn't stability along the interior.
Is Offensive Consistency the Key?
The Cardinals made a somewhat controversial decision to not add much to the offense in the offseason. The expectation is that they'll make a leap in year three of Petzing and year two of Harrison.
When your offensive issues are related to chemistry, it's important to keep the unit consistent. That can even help the group perform better in the coming year.
But there was a bit of a blend of offensive woes in 2024. Petzing's passing scheme left some things to be desired, Harrison struggled to gain his footing, and Murray showed some inconsistencies.
So the question remains: is keeping this group together more beneficial to their development together, or would an added weapon take some pressure off Murray, Harrison and company?