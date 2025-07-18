With Playoff Hopes, Arizona Cardinals Need to Lean on Veterans
The Arizona Cardinals are all-in for 2025, and after a great sophomore campaign for Jonathan Gannon leading the team, the Cardinals loaded up this offseason to make sure this team is ready to compete and make it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2021.
The roster is unique, with several veterans across the board ready to take charge. They have younger counterparts, too, who are also ready for their chance to shine. It seems as though the team has good balance throughout, but there is a case to be made whether Arizona should lean more on its veterans or youngsters to play football in late January.
I plan to explore both sides of this argument, but allow me to make my pitch for the veterans to lead the team.
Despite Youth Movement, Arizona Cardinals Need Veterans to Guide Playoff Path
The easiest direction we can go is the team will see its best direction come under the guys who have been there and done that. The Cardinals have players who have plenty of years in the league under their belt — even some with postseason play and success.
Guys like Calais Campbell and Josh Sweat were brought in as free agents to help give the defense direction. They’re joined by Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson as players who can help lead the way. For a defense that struggled a year ago with consistency, the added depth — particularly with the seasoned guys — was crucial. They will be instrumental in getting things on track.
There aren’t many veterans on offense, but James Conner will manage the load through the run game. The passing game needs a standout to go with the youngsters, and it’s a reason why I’ve been pushing the issue to get Zay Jones on the field again.
The offensive line is built through the strength of its veterans, and they’ll be forced to rely on them with the youngsters likely not ready for center stage.
And, of course, the Cardinals will only go as far as Kyler Murray will take them. He’s in year seven and is no doubt a veteran on the team now, despite how crazy that may seem.
As far as the older guys leading the team goes, Murray is numero uno.
With so many of the main cogs of this team made up by the seasoned guys on the roster, it’s not a wonder why the Cardinals should be putting their faith into the group for 2025. Arizona wasn’t far off from a playoff bid last season, and youth was part of why they fell short. The team felt that way, which is why their free agent moves were more focused on players who have been there and done that.
With the right mentality, this team can bounce back from a disappointing end to last season. There’s no better way to find that motivation and mental strength than with longtime players in the league.
The Cardinals want to be playoff-bound in 2025, and they can get there best by relying on their veterans.