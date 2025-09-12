5 Questions for Cardinals vs Panthers
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals hope to emerge to 2-0 in the season with the Carolina Panthers approaching State Farm Stadium.
Over 70% of teams to start the season 2-0 have made the postseason, making this a big game for Arizona in their 2025 home opener.
However, the Cardinals move into Sunday with a feisty Panthers team that's historically had their number.
To gain a better insight on Carolina's side of the matchup, we spoke with Panthers On SI's Jeremy Brener:
1. We’re one game into 2025 - what do we make of the Carolina Panthers?
The Carolina Panthers are still a work in progress, but it's only been one game. The momentum Bryce Young and the offense picked up at the end of last season was strong, but it didn't translate in the first game of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
It could be rust, it could be just a bad game. Patterns could form by the end of Week 2 against the Cardinals, but the jury is far from out on Young and the Panthers.
2. There’s been plenty of talk about Bryce Young - what do we think of him so far?
He's got tools that can make him a franchise quarterback. This is the same guy that went No. 1 overall just two years ago in the NFL Draft, but he has struggled to get a hang of the NFL.
Young's failure to reach quick success like other young quarterbacks is partially due to the Panthers being built the way they are. Frank Reich was not the best coach for him and it took him a bit to earn the trust of Dave Canales.
Now, there's no more excuses. He has to deliver in Year 3 or the Panthers may be searching for his replacement.
3. Give me one player on each side of the ball Cardinals fans should know ahead of Sunday.
On offense, rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is an easy answer, since he's the team's leader in receiving yards from last week's game. However, a name that may fly under the radar is tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders. The second-year pro out of Texas could be one to watch for the Panthers.
On defense, linebacker Christian Rozeboom hopes to make a name for himself. He had eight tackles in the team's Week 1 loss and he has the chance to be a difference-maker on defense while trying to stop the run.
4. Final game prediction
The Cardinals should win this game if they can execute their game plan. They are more talented than the Panthers and that should show in the matchup. Cardinals 22, Panthers 14
5. Bold prediction
McMillan goes for 100 yards and his first career touchdown. The Cardinals secondary is suspect, giving McMillan the opportunity to prove why he was a top 10 pick in this year's NFL Draft.