Cardinals Update Week 2 Injury Report vs Panthers
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have unveiled their Thursday practice injury report ahead of their Week 2 clash against the Carolina Panthers.
It was nearly the same old song and dance for Jonathan Gannon's troops, as only Kelvin Beachum saw a change in status from Wednesday, as he returned to practice after a veteran's day off.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report
DNP -- Tip Reiman (foot), Cody Simon (concussion)
Limited - Blake Gillikin (back), Will Hernandez (knee)
Full - Jon Gaines II (thumb), Kelvin Beachum (rest)
For the Panthers, they added one more player to their report in CB Akayleb Evans, who was limited today due to illness after practicing just fine on Wednesday.
Carolina Panthers Injury Report
DNP -Turk Wharton (hamstring)
Limited -Ikem Ekwonu (illness), Pat Jones II (ankle), Hunter Renfrow (ribs), Akayleb Evans (illness)
Full -Robert Hunt (foot), Damien Lewis (shoulder/ankle), A'Shawn Robinson (groin)
What's Next for Cardinals/Panthers?
The Cardinals and Panthers will practice once more this week before revealing game statuses such as doubtful, questionable and out ahead of Sunday's matchup.
Over the weekend, both squads will be able to make up to two practice squad elevations. Official inactives will be due 90 minutes before kickoff at State Farm Stadium, which is currently slated for 1:05 PM local time in Glendale, AZ.
Kyler Murray Prepared for Panthers
“They're a good defense. They have new names over there… not the same guys that we saw there last year," said quarterback Kyler Murray ahead of the team's matchup against Carolina.
"Same scheme as last year for the most part, but like every week we have to go out there and do what we have to do… go out there and execute. I feel like if we do that, we give ourselves a good chance to win the game.”
After struggling against New Orleans in the 20-13 win, Murray and the rest of Arizona's offense looks to get back to work.
“I was kind of frustrated after the game, but again, it's not easy to win this league. You have to take them when you can get them. I feel like everyone in that locker room felt like we were supposed to win that game, and we did," said Murray.
"Obviously, it would've been a whole lot worse if we left that building with a loss. Understanding that we didn't play our best and offensively we put the defense back out there and we had a chance to end it multiple times. That’s the frustrating part.”