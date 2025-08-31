5 Winners From Arizona Cardinals Preseason
The 2025 preseason has come and gone, and with it are players who worked hard to make the team. Veterans, rookies, and players from other football leagues were competing to make the final 53-man roster for a team, and those who succeeded should be celebrated.
The Arizona Cardinals had a busy offseason with seemingly dozens of moves to improve the roster, which led to intense camp battles. The preseason for this team was as important as any across the league, and it led to fantastic competitions. There were some surprises to come out on the other side to the Cardinals' final cut, and those who did should be celebrated.
I have below five players I would consider the biggest winners of the preseason, whether it be for making the roster or proving themselves as someone to keep an eye on moving forward.
Bam Knight
It wasn't a guarantee that the Cardinals would hold on to four running backs, but there was a nice stable of guys vying for a roster spot. Knight had some great plays, but he felt like the third option to make the team behind veteran Michael Carter Jr. and special teams ace DeeJay Dallas.
Surprise! Knight strutted off some big play potential and could carve a role with the team on special teams. With theories circling that Arizona wants to go run heavy this year, however, perhaps Knight will find playing time throughout the season.
Josh Fryar
If you're an undrafted free agent and make the final 53-man roster, you are always a winner from the preseason. That's where Fryar found himself after a standout month of August. The Cardinals offensive line depth chart was far from settled, although we've had a good feel for the starting five for months.
Fryar went out and played as well as anyone in his time and made a great impression on the team. We aren't 100% positive how the season will shake out for the offensive line, but Fryar earned his spot on the roster and could continue to fight for real playing time.
Travis Vokolek
I was among those rooting for Vokolek to make the roster due to his playmaking abilities, and with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's fascination for the tight end position, it wasn't unrealistic.
Vokolek was able to grab Petzing's attention and stick around as the team's fourth tight end; that's not easy to do considering most teams only employ three guys in that spot on the active roster. It's entirely unclear what his role will be, but he clearly made a big statement to earn that spot.
Kitan Crawford
Being drafted never guarantees you a spot on the roster, so Crawford was always under pressure to perform well as a seventh-round pick. Not only did he do just that, but he looked outstanding during his time on the field.
Crawford was a highly-recruited player out of high school, but things simply didn't work out until the end of his college career. It looks like he's picking up where he left off, and that's encouraging for his prospects moving forward.
Elijah Jones
Jones missed last season due to injury and entered the preseason looking at one of the most competitive positional battles on the roster. Of course, he and others were helped by untimely injuries to Sean Murphy-Bunting and Starling Thomas V, which presented roster spots up for grabs. But it would be a disservice not to give Jones his flowers for his preseason performance.
The Cardinals secondary is deep, but several players are unproven or are based on upside. Jones went out and performed to prove he belongs on this team, and he has the best chance of anyone on this list to find the field often in 2025.