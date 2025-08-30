Expert Predicts Arizona Cardinals Record Improvement
The Arizona Cardinals will have to deal with the relative weight of expectations in the upcoming 2025 season.
Arizona doubled their win total between the 2023 and 2024 seasons. They went from a poor 4-13 record to an 8-9 record that still saw them leave multiple wins on the table.
With a revamped roster, it's time to see a notable improvement and compete for a division title in the upcoming season.
According to CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan, the Cardinals are likely to see their record improve from the eight wins they saw the prior year.
Arizona Cardinals' Predicted Record Improvement
With the Cardinals' over/under set at 8.5 wins, Sullivan said he leans toward the over. Here's what he had to say about Arizona's pivotal upcoming year.
"There's no denying the talent the Cardinals have on defense, and that's expected to be the team's strength in 2025," Sullivan wrote.
"First-rounder Walter Nolen will begin the year on PUP, which takes some wind out of their sails, but they still have fellow rookie Will Johnson in the secondary and free agent signee Josh Sweat screaming off the edge.
"This bet really depends on how you project Kyler Murray and the offense. I like Marvin Harrison Jr. to take a step forward in Year 2, and the likes of Trey McBride and James Conner should make this a serviceable unit that gets to at least nine wins."
The Cardinals have a tall task in front of them. Valley sports know all too well what can often happen to their teams when expectations arise.
But the Cardinals have the depth and the coaching to be able to deliver on some of those expectations, barring significant injury or an unforeseen bout of regression.
Arizona doesn't necessarily need to win 12-plus games to prove something, but they must show they're capable of continuing on their upward trajectory to a path of contention.
A 10-win season is very much a possibility, both with Arizona's schedule and roster in mind. But it will come down to how well this new group of players can execute, and how well they are schematically deployed.
The Cardinals don't have the benefit of falling back on poor roster excuses, they have to perform this season, and it starts with an improved win-loss record.
