Do Arizona Cardinals Have Enough to Compete in 2025?
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have talent on both sides of the ball entering 2025 - but is it enough to compete?
Is next season truly postseason-or-bust for Jonathan Gannon's squad? What's the pressure facing figures such as Kyler Murray and Drew Petzing?
The Cardinals have plenty of questions, and so too do their fans - which allowed us to answer a few mailbag questions on the Cardinals on SI podcast:
Podcast: Should Arizona Cardinals Be Expected to Compete in 2025?
The Cardinals didn't make any personnel changes to the offensive side of the ball - which wasn't by design according to general manager Monti Ossenfort - but there is confidence that group will figure things out.
“I think the offense will take another jump. I do. We've got some guys coming off injury that are going to be back to help us out," Ossenfort said following the draft.
"I think (TE) Trey (McBride) is still an ascending player. I think (WR) Marvin (Harrison Jr.), (WR) Michael Wilson, (WR) Greg Dortch, (WR) Zay Jones, (WR) Xavier Weaver, I think all those guys can take a jump in our offense. I think our offensive line played well last year. I think it's a good group. I think that the whole group's going to have a chance to ascend and build on what they did last year."
Cardinals legend Calais Campbell re-signed with the organization this offseason and believes something special is brewing in the desert.
“Every team has high aspirations going into the season. This team’s no different … I think that everything is on the table for us,” Campbell said. “It’s a lot of work. You got to do everything you’re supposed to do … but this team is special. I believe it has all the tools to make a run.
“It could be a great story, being here and coming back, it would be an incredible story. We all have dreams and we’ll see if it comes to fruition or not, but I’m eager for that opportunity.”
Arizona was once leading the NFC West at 6-4 last year before stumbling and crashing at the end of 2024, ultimately missing the postseason.
The Cardinals knew they were just a few pieces away from competing and promptly added talented vets such as Campbell, Josh Sweat and Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency before drafting names such as Walter Nolen and Will Johnson among others.