Can Arizona Cardinals Win NFC West? Odds Revealed
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into the 2025 season with hopes of winning the NFC West, which would mark the first time since 2015 where the organization would be crowned division champs.
The Cardinals held a 6-4 record and No. 1 spot in the division before crumbling down the stretch of 2024.
With a retooled defense and notable names on offense, there's serious hope the Cardinals can make a push for the crown.
But what do oddsmakers think?
Arizona Cardinals +400 to Win NFC West
According to FanDuel, the Cardinals have the third-best odds to win the division in 2025:
- San Francisco 49ers +155
- Los Angeles Rams +190
- Arizona Cardinals +400
- Seattle Seahawks +550
Though the Rams are defending champs, the 49ers are winners of the last two NFC West titles previously. Seattle hasn't won the division since 2020.
SI.com's Sean Treppedi with more:
"The Rams are the only team that has trended north in the division, as both the Cardinals and Seahawks remain with several missing pieces to the fold. The Seahawks, who have missed the playoffs back-to-back years despite finishing with winning records, disposed of Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, and Tyler Lockett. Sam Darnold is the new franchise signal caller, and although he showed promise in the Vikings’ surge last year, he fell flat on his face against the Lions in the division-deciding Week 18 game and against the Rams in the playoffs.
"The Cardinals return under Jonathan Gannon after an 8–9 season. This offseason’s approach has been defensive-heavy, highlighted by Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson, and now drafting Walter Nolen; this signals pressure-oriented plays upfront. With Marvin Harrison Jr. developing as a star receiver alongside franchise quarterback Kyler Murray, Arizona is viewed as a sleeper in the division."
The Cardinals are indeed viewed as a sleeper, though to say Arizona isn't trending upwards in the division would be an overstatement.
The Cardinals, though not quite Super Bowl contenders, are far from several missing pieces like Treppedi suggests.
Are the 49ers being overhyped? They suffered numerous injuries last season and added Robert Saleh as their defensive coordinator - though they also lost numerous contributors in the offseason.
The Rams are fairly poised to do similar damage like they did last season while the Cardinals and Seahawks - respectively - remain wildcards with high upside.
The NFC West is very much open entering 2025, and any four teams could claim the title with little surprise.