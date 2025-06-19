Rams' Sean McVay Provides Update on Jalen Ramsey Trade Talks
At minicamp in Tuesday, Rams head coach Sean McVay addressed reporters regarding questions involving Jalen Ramsey.
Ramsey and the Dolphins have agreed to part ways, and the Rams have made several inquiries into re-acquiring the Super Bowl champion throughout the offseason.
"Usually, those are scenarios and situations that you have to have plans in place prior to executing some of the decisions that have occurred," McVay said on Tuesday. "Definitely don't want to rule anything out because we're always open-minded to onboarding and acquiring quality players and people like him if we're able to do that, but there would be some obstacles that are real that are in the place of maybe preventing that from occurring."
McVay has continually maintained the Rams' position regarding interest in Ramsey since week one of OTAs when he said this.
"Here's what I would say. There's not a whole lot that I have to offer. There are a lot of layers with something of that magnitude when you're talking about the caliber of the player, the compensation that they're looking for in return, what does that look like in terms of how they want to handle what he's actually do? Obviously, we love Jalen. We know Jalen intimately. There would be some things that we would need to be able todo if that was going to be a direction that we went. We certainly haven't closed the door on that, but there hasn't been a whole lot of dialogue as of late in regard to some of the communication and so we'll see if that changes. These things can happen quickly, but it's really same as what it was a couple weeks ago.”
The financial hurdles are something both sides will need to address if they wish to reunite.
The finances are tight, that's without a doubt. According to NFL.com's Kevin Patra, the Rams would have to make several moves to absorb Ramsey's large contract.
"The financial compensation could be the biggest obstacle to the Rams -- or any team -- trading for Ramsey," wrote Patra. "The corner is due to earn $24.3 million this season, and his base salary in 2026, while not guaranteed, jumps to $10 million. His cap number raises significantly in the final three seasons of his contract."
Jalen Ramsey was spotted back in Los Angeles on Tuesday, working out at UCLA's Wasserman Football Center as Ramsey continues to stay away from all Miami Dolphins activities.
