Analyst Says Arizona Cardinals Must Re-Sign Key Veteran

Jalen Thompson is the team's biggest priority to bring back, according to Bleacher Report.

Donnie Druin

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals much forward into 2025 with a defense that should arguably be a top ten unit in the league, partly thanks to their strong trio of safeties.

Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson are set for a second year of jointly patrolling the Cardinals' secondary. While Baker and Thompson are the listed starters, Arizona does utilize their dime package with Taylor-Demerson often.

Thompson is entering the final year of his contract, and while many locally believe he'll depart in free agency - Bleacher Report says the Cardinals simply can't let him walk.

Bleacher Report: Cardinals Must Re-Sign Key Veteran

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker and Jalen Thompso
Cardinals safeties Budda Baker (3) and Jalen Thompson (34) walk the sidelines during Cardinals training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on July 31, 2025.

"The Cardinals don't have a lot of young up-and-comers they haven't already signed. The front office wisely got in front of extending Trey McBride this spring. He was briefly the league's highest-paid tight end, but the Niners already beat it with George Kittle's extension," wrote Alex Ballentine.

"That leaves Jalen Thompson as the team's most notable 2026 free agent. He was one of the best safeties in 2023, but he came back down to earth in 2024. That could be a sign of him breaking down a bit as he's dealt with several injuries in his career, but he's still only 27."

Many believe the emergence of Taylor-Demerson will make the Cardinals' decision to pay/not pay Thompson easy, though the Cardinals have often talked about their love for Thompson and he brings to their trio.

"JT specifically, he's such a dynamic safety because I feel like he can cover slots, he can play the deep zones, and you can get him down there in the box, and he's gonna thump some stuff, and he's gonna be a good blitzer," said defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.

"He's playing at a high level, which he's been playing it for a long time."

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompso
Jul 29, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during training camp at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Thompson practically is the only big extension Arizona needs to worry about entering next offseason, as it's unlikely Jonah Williams, Kelvin Beachum, Greg Dortch and L.J. Collier will overtake Thompson as top priorities in their 2026 free agent class.

Thompson currently makes $12 million annually, which is currently tied for 14th in the NFL. Baker's new extension has him at $18 million (sixth in rankings) - and it's tough to buy the Cardinals will want to have one of the league's highest-paid safety duos, especially with an emerging Taylor-Demerson behind Baker/Thompson.

Still, Thompson is a quality player and has been quietly underrated in Arizona these last few seasons. Keeping him around wouldn't at all be a bad thing, though the price point likely dictates if he stays or goes following 2025.

