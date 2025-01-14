Analyst: Cardinals Should Avoid This Free Agent
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals could be players for a big name cornerback this offseason.
The Cardinals saw names such as Garrett Williams, Max Melton and Starling Thomas take steps into year two, though free agent addition Sean Murphy-Bunting didn't quite pay off.
If Arizona will reach the next echelon of defensive play, perhaps a fresh face in the secondary will pay dividends.
Who should the Cardinals target to make that happen?
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox says teams looking to add to their cornerback room - such as the Cardinals - should avoid free agent Jeff Okudah:
"There will always be teams willing to take a chance on players with a noteworthy draft pedigree. That's why 2020 third overall pick Jeff Okudah landed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2023 and with the Houston Texans this season despite being largely disappointing with the team that drafted him, the Detroit Lions," wrote Knox.
"Okudah landed a one-year, $4.8 million deal with Houston last offseason.
"However, Okudah shouldn't be viewed, or paid, as a starting-caliber cornerback. He's battled injuries throughout his NFL career and hasn't played particularly well when healthy.
"In 2024, Okudah spent time on injured reserve with a hip injury. He appeared in six regular-season games and allowed an opposing passer rating of 140.7 in coverage.
"Okudah will turn just 26 years old in February, and if a team wants to take a flier on his upside, that's understandable. However, teams should target him for a backup/developmental role and only be willing to pay him accordingly."
If not Okudah, then who?
Pro Football Focus says the Cardinals should target free agent corner D.J. Reed - you can read more about that here.
Other top names Arizona could pursue are Carlton Davis, Charvarius Ward, Jonathan Jones, Byron Murphy and Stephon Gilmore.
The Cardinals have a projected $72 million in effective cap space moving into the offseason, so Arizona will certainly have their pick of players in terms of salary.