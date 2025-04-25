All Cardinals

Cardinals Draft Pick Responds to Character Concerns

The Arizona Cardinals' first-round pick arrives to the desert with some outside noise following him.

Donnie Druin

Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive linemen Walter Nolen (2) and linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) react after a sack during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive linemen Walter Nolen (2) and linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) react after a sack during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

TEMPE -- Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Walter Nolen knows there's some outside noise following him to the desert.

Shortly after he was made the 16th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Nolen joined a conference call with reporters to discuss his selection and what it meant to be a Cardinal:

"I'm just ready to get to work, honestly. I'm just excited to get there and get started," Nolen told reporters.

Entering the draft, Nolen was considered to be one of the top defensive linemen thanks to his traits, versatility and knack to impact the run and pass.

Yet character concerns followed the Ole Miss product through the draft process - Albert Breer reported Nolen was viewed as "entitled" with questionable "practice habits" while Jeremy Fowler reported "maturity concerns" surrounding Nolen before the draft.

Nolen was asked about the things being said about him.

He didn't hesitate.

"I feel like out of everybody, Arizona actually wanted to get to know me. They didn't think nothing [inaudible] what people were saying about me, they came straight to the source. That's the type of person I am," said Nolen.

"I'm a straight-forward person. So for them to believe in me and put faith in me, I just can't wait to get out there and perform."

Nolen addressed other concerns that he "didn't love football" and that he's "not a good teammate" right after.

"All the negative things that people try to make up during this process [doesn't matter]. But like I said, the Cardinals took a chance for me and I'm blessed for that. I can't wait to get there," he said.

"I don't feel any type of way now. Now, it's just time for me to go show everybody they're wrong. I just want to help put the Cardinals back in a better situation, get back in the playoffs and make a run."

Nolen arrives to a crowded Cardinals defensive line that recently brought on Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson through free agency.

Arizona's intentions of beefing up the trenches has been evident since the early stages of the offseason, and Nolen's just the newest investment to ensure the Cardinals can win where the ball is snapped.

Nolen tallied 10.5 sacks during the final two years of his college career, which were split between Texas A&M and Ole Miss.

You can read more about his selection here.

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News