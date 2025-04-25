Cardinals Draft Pick Responds to Character Concerns
TEMPE -- Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Walter Nolen knows there's some outside noise following him to the desert.
Shortly after he was made the 16th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Nolen joined a conference call with reporters to discuss his selection and what it meant to be a Cardinal:
"I'm just ready to get to work, honestly. I'm just excited to get there and get started," Nolen told reporters.
Entering the draft, Nolen was considered to be one of the top defensive linemen thanks to his traits, versatility and knack to impact the run and pass.
Yet character concerns followed the Ole Miss product through the draft process - Albert Breer reported Nolen was viewed as "entitled" with questionable "practice habits" while Jeremy Fowler reported "maturity concerns" surrounding Nolen before the draft.
Nolen was asked about the things being said about him.
He didn't hesitate.
"I feel like out of everybody, Arizona actually wanted to get to know me. They didn't think nothing [inaudible] what people were saying about me, they came straight to the source. That's the type of person I am," said Nolen.
"I'm a straight-forward person. So for them to believe in me and put faith in me, I just can't wait to get out there and perform."
Nolen addressed other concerns that he "didn't love football" and that he's "not a good teammate" right after.
"All the negative things that people try to make up during this process [doesn't matter]. But like I said, the Cardinals took a chance for me and I'm blessed for that. I can't wait to get there," he said.
"I don't feel any type of way now. Now, it's just time for me to go show everybody they're wrong. I just want to help put the Cardinals back in a better situation, get back in the playoffs and make a run."
Nolen arrives to a crowded Cardinals defensive line that recently brought on Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson through free agency.
Arizona's intentions of beefing up the trenches has been evident since the early stages of the offseason, and Nolen's just the newest investment to ensure the Cardinals can win where the ball is snapped.
Nolen tallied 10.5 sacks during the final two years of his college career, which were split between Texas A&M and Ole Miss.