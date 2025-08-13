Analyst Believes Arizona Cardinals Are Boom-or-Bust
ARIZONA -- After a long offseason of chatter, the Arizona Cardinals are just weeks away from taking the field in New Orleans and beginning their 2025 season.
And what a season it could be.
The Cardinals approach their third year under Jonathan Gannon with hopes and dreams of ending their postseason drought. An offense with more continuity between its playmakers and an improved defense gives credence to that thought.
Can the Cardinals emerge as a playoff team for the first time since 2021?
Bleacher Report: Arizona Cardinals Are Boom-Or-Bust
Bleacher Report certainly believes so.
When evaluating ten NFL teams with the biggest boom-or-bust potential, the Cardinals clocked in as the No. 4 team on its list.
Brad Gagnon evaluated both sides of the coin before giving his own two cents:
"Boom: Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. become an unstoppable battery in the latter's second season, and support from the likes of Trey McBride and James Conner and a rising defense helps them win the NFC West.
"Bust: Murray and Harrison again struggle to get on the same page consistently, even if the quarterback stays healthy, and the rebuild grinds to a halt in a division that could also bury them easily.
"Prediction: Murray scares me, but his ceiling is so high with Harrison, and the NFC West is increasingly wide open. The Cards secure their first division title since 2015."
Kyler Murray Will Dictate Cardinals Success
With Arizona's defense seemingly ready to hold their end of the bargain, it sure feels like the Cardinals' success does hinge on the shoulders of Kyler Murray.
The "franchise quarterback dictates success" mantra isn't exactly new and groundbreaking, though that appears to be especially true in the desert - where Murray enters his seventh season as an NFL quarterback with up-and-down success to flaunt.
The Cardinals could easily be a ten-win team if Murray is able to reach new heights. That, of course, can be spurred by the sophomore surge of Marvin Harrison Jr. - who by all accounts looks ready to have a rebound second season.
Arizona's in a tough NFC West division that could finish in any order for 2025, and an even tougher NFC conference that will be tight in the wildcard race as the regular season winds down.
The Cardinals have the pieces to make a run from the front office down to the coaching staff and actual locker room.
We'll see if it comes to fruition, though it should be a fun year regardless.