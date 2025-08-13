All Cardinals

Analyst Believes Arizona Cardinals Are Boom-or-Bust

It's put up or shut up time for the Arizona Cardinals.

Donnie Druin

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

ARIZONA -- After a long offseason of chatter, the Arizona Cardinals are just weeks away from taking the field in New Orleans and beginning their 2025 season.

And what a season it could be.

The Cardinals approach their third year under Jonathan Gannon with hopes and dreams of ending their postseason drought. An offense with more continuity between its playmakers and an improved defense gives credence to that thought.

Can the Cardinals emerge as a playoff team for the first time since 2021?

Bleacher Report: Arizona Cardinals Are Boom-Or-Bust

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murra
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before their preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on Aug. 9, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bleacher Report certainly believes so.

When evaluating ten NFL teams with the biggest boom-or-bust potential, the Cardinals clocked in as the No. 4 team on its list.

Brad Gagnon evaluated both sides of the coin before giving his own two cents:

"Boom: Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. become an unstoppable battery in the latter's second season, and support from the likes of Trey McBride and James Conner and a rising defense helps them win the NFC West.

"Bust: Murray and Harrison again struggle to get on the same page consistently, even if the quarterback stays healthy, and the rebuild grinds to a halt in a division that could also bury them easily.

"Prediction: Murray scares me, but his ceiling is so high with Harrison, and the NFC West is increasingly wide open. The Cards secure their first division title since 2015."

Kyler Murray Will Dictate Cardinals Success

Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Arizona's defense seemingly ready to hold their end of the bargain, it sure feels like the Cardinals' success does hinge on the shoulders of Kyler Murray.

The "franchise quarterback dictates success" mantra isn't exactly new and groundbreaking, though that appears to be especially true in the desert - where Murray enters his seventh season as an NFL quarterback with up-and-down success to flaunt.

The Cardinals could easily be a ten-win team if Murray is able to reach new heights. That, of course, can be spurred by the sophomore surge of Marvin Harrison Jr. - who by all accounts looks ready to have a rebound second season.

Arizona's in a tough NFC West division that could finish in any order for 2025, and an even tougher NFC conference that will be tight in the wildcard race as the regular season winds down.

The Cardinals have the pieces to make a run from the front office down to the coaching staff and actual locker room.

We'll see if it comes to fruition, though it should be a fun year regardless.

feed

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News