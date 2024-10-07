Analyst: Cowboys Should Trade for Cardinals' Budda Baker
ARIZONA -- Even after a massive win, trade speculation does not stop for Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker.
Baker is playing into the final year of his contract with no outside signs of an extension being worked on for the All-Pro, leading many to believe this could be the final year Baker plays in the desert.
In Bleacher Report's team needs piece after Week 5, Baker was tabbed as a trade candidate for the Cardinals.
"Even after Sunday's win, the Cardinals aren't expected to make the playoffs this season, so the organization should explore what it can get for Baker, who was ranked sixth overall on B/R's NFL Trade Block Big Board column this week," wrote Matt Holder.
"... Maybe a trade doesn't happen this week after a win, but it should be under consideration in the future."
Where exactly would Baker be a fit at?
Look no further than the Dallas Cowboys, says B/R.
"The Cowboys have had sub-par safety play so far this season, as both Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker posted grades from Pro Football Focus below 60 through the first four weeks of the campaign. Meanwhile, Baker was recently listed on B/R's NFL Trade Block Big Board column."
Baker himself actually addressed recent trade rumors:
"I don't really see any of that type of stuff," Baker told reporters last week.
"You know me. I'm just focused on San Francisco, just focused on the game ahead and if that happens Monti (Ossenfort) will hopefully let me know, but I don't think it's gonna happen.
"For me personally, I don't really base my information on social media and stuff like that. What people say, even PFF, I don't base anything off of that and I kind of just live in the present. Be where your feet are."
As far as potential draft compensation for Baker goes - the Cardinals reportedly wanted a second-round pick last offseason when Baker went public with his trade request. That price wasn't going to be met last year, and it truly feels like that won't be matched now.
Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said the team wasn't closing any doors on possible contract extensions - though we have just under a month until the league's Nov. 5 trade deadline for Arizona to make a move if they so desire.