Cardinals Star Budda Baker Addresses Trade Rumors
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker isn't worried about trade speculation as he plays into the final year of his contract with the team.
"I don't really see any of that type of stuff," Baker told reporters this week.
"You know me. I'm just focused on San Francisco, just focused on the game ahead and if that happens Monti (Ossenfort) will hopefully let me know, but I don't think it's gonna happen.
"For me personally, I don't really base my information on social media and stuff like that. What people say, even PFF, I don't base anything off of that and I kind of just live in the present. Be where your feet are.
"I'm here. Had a great Thursday practice. Excited to go in there and get my lift in. Watch the film on what we could have done better today and ultimately get ready for tomorrow."
Baker publicly demanded a trade in the 2023 offseason after the Cardinals refused to make him one of the highest paid players at his position.
Rather, right at the start of training camp, Ossenfort re-worked Baker's deal to supplement more guaranteed money but ultimately didn't extend the star safety's contract in terms of years.
Now, Baker could depart via free agency at the end of the season.
That's where the trade speculation picks up, at least online. Would the 1-3 Cardinals want to get something in exchange for Baker rather than risk losing him for nothing? Does Baker himself get tired of losing and want to play for a contender?
Baker's been the face of the franchise for many years, so seeing him depart would be bittersweet, though he'll be 29 years old next offseason and he's likely looking to cash out on one final contract.
The NFL's trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Make sure to bookmark Cardinals On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
Cardinals vs 49ers Thursday Injury Report
Cardinals Know Just How Dangerous 49ers Are
Davante Adams Could Head to NFC West