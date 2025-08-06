Analyst Lays Out Expectations for Arizona Cardinals Top Pick
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have yet to see first-round pick Walter Nolen III take the field at training camp after a calf injury has sidelined the league's 16th overall selection.
When Nolen returns remains to be seen, though when Nolen does take the field - what are expectations surrounding the Ole Miss product?
What Are Expectations for Arizona Cardinals DL Walter Nolen?
When going through each team's top pick, The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner laid out the following expectations for Nolen:
"Physically, Nolen was arguably the most impressive defensive lineman in this class. On the field, he’s been inconsistent. Nolen’s first step and ability to create havoc immediately are going to translate, but he’ll struggle against the run if he doesn’t play with more discipline. Nolen’s rush-move set is also limited — he might be a rotational player as a rookie if he can’t become more efficient."
Nolen could potentially return for Week 1 regular season action after initial reports suggested he would miss most of Cardinals training camp.
"One of the things I am constantly reminding Walt, because he's dying to be out there, is that you control those controllables," Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis told reporters during camp.
"Whether we ease it back or put the pedal to the metal is something we can judge in that moment, but it's not going to take long for him to get going."
Nolen's been heralded as a versatile and violent defensive lineman who can generate interior pressure on the quarterback.
The good news for Arizona and Nolen? The rookie didn't arrive to the desert with requirements to produce at high levels from Day 1, mostly thanks to other investments within the defensive line room.
The Cardinals' front has still been electric this training camp even without their freshest addition.
“Yeah, we’ve got guys. I would say the guys that have been here, obviously, they have a role and they’re going to be competing for their roles. Everyone is in that phase of the season," Gannon said after the draft.
"We’re all competing for our roles. I think that we have a couple guys that can play different spots. They all have their own skill set, and I feel really good. We added some quality pieces. We have guys coming back who have really high ceilings that can help us win, that have shown that they can play winning football for us. Now add Walter into the mix and we’ll see where it’s going to go.”
Nolen's upside is massive - we'll see if the Cardinals can get him rolling.