Arizona Cardinals Fantasy Football Picks: Early Wins and Late-Round Values
Don’t sleep on the Arizona Cardinals in your 2025 fantasy football drafts. While they may not be getting as much coverage as other teams, this roster is quietly loaded with value, from emerging stars to sneaky flex plays.
Whether you're drafting for stability, upside, or late-round lottery tickets, the Cardinals offer a mix of high-floor producers and breakout candidates that could make a huge difference for your fantasy squad.
High-Upside Starter: Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR)
It's no secret among fantasy managers that Marvin Harrison Jr. is a fantastic early pick. He's currently being drafted in the mid-WR1 tier, which seems low, considering he delivered 62 catches for 885 yards and 8 touchdowns as a rookie.
He remains the clear top target in the Arizona passing game heading into 2025, giving him a premium floor with upside risk far lower than his position in ADP suggests. If last season was a preview, this year could and should be a breakout.
Consistent Production: Trey McBride (TE)
Trey McBride set a high bar for fantasy tight ends in 2024 with 111 receptions for 1,146 yards and led the position into the offseason, earning a four-year, $76M extension from the Cardinals. With that level of volume, drafting another TE before McBride means missing a nearly guaranteed red-zone and target share anchor.
Here's the caveat, McBride is being drafted in the mid-to-late first round in most leagues. He's going even earlier in TE Premium leagues. In PPR leagues, if you don't land McBride, you'll be better off waiting on TE and choosing another high-end receiver instead.
Late-Round RB Value: Trey Benson (RB)
Trey Benson has been living in the shadow of veteran running back James Conner, as he should be. That being said, his fantasy upside is real. Despite limited touches in 2024, he showed some flashes of greatness. Analysts list Benson among the Cardinals’ top sleepers at running back. If Conner misses time or declines, Benson will step in with no issue.
Conner has been quoted as saying that he and Benson will be sharing a lot more snaps this season. Is he just being a good teammate? Time will tell, but all signs point to an increase in targets for Benson. A collective ADP list has him ranked as RB49 and overall 155. Conner is ranked much higher as RB19 and overall 46.
Sleeper Flex Pick: Michael Wilson (WR)
Michael Wilson enters the 2025 season as one of the more overlooked yet quietly valuable pieces in the Cardinals' offense. While Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride will command the bulk of defensive attention, Wilson is positioned to thrive as the team's WR2 or slot hybrid, particularly in three-wide sets.
Fantasy managers looking for late-round upside or depth at the flex spot should keep Wilson on their radar. He won’t need double-digit targets to be productive. He’s a chain-mover with sneaky red zone potential and could benefit from soft coverage thanks to the attention drawn by the Cardinals' bigger names.
IDP League Formats
For IDP managers, the Cardinals' defense features a few standout names worth targeting in 2025. Mack Wilson Sr. has emerged as a reliable tackle machine in the middle of the field, bringing physicality and consistency that make him a strong LB option.
Newly acquired Josh Sweat adds pass-rush juice off the edge and could post double-digit sacks if he stays healthy, giving him solid value in big-play scoring formats. In the secondary, veteran safety Budda Baker remains a high-floor, high-ceiling IDP staple thanks to his leadership, range, and nose for the football.
Draft Strategy Tips
Cover your back: McBride and Harrison give you stability at two key spots.
Don’t overreach: Conner’s workload could take a dip. Trey Benson will be there to pick up any slack, but don't overreach to get him as a handcuff.
Stash late-round picks: Wilson and Benson could be season-defining value picks, especially if their target share goes up, as predicted, or if there's an injury on the depth chart.
Stack if it fits: Want to take advantage of the Kyler Murray upside? Stacking him with Harrison Jr., McBride, or even Wilson will give you a stack that produces maximum point value. Not only through passing and receiving, but Murray also brings rushing yards and touchdown scoring abilities of his own.
Final Thoughts
The Cardinals' fantasy story in 2025 isn’t just about big names, it’s about smart value. Whether you're drafting for weekly consistency or hoping for breakout upside, players like Harrison Jr., McBride, and Benson give you smart upside at fares that don’t break the bank. Let your competition scramble for mainstream names while you quietly stack winners from the desert.