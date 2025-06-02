All Cardinals

Analyst Predicts Cardinals Playoff Berth

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to make the playoffs this season.

Arizona Cardinals running back Tony Jones Jr. runs for touchdown in the second half against the San Francisco 49ers.
The Arizona Cardinals haven't been to the playoffs in three years, but that could change in the upcoming season.

Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder named the Cardinals as the likeliest team to dethrone the Los Angeles Rams as NFC West champions.

"Defensively, the Cardinals had a big offseason. They dramatically improved the defensive line by signing edge-rusher Josh Sweat and defensive tackles Calais Campbell and Davlin Tomlinson in free agency," Holder wrote.

"That’s in addition to trading for edge-rusher Baron Browning at the deadline and using a first-round pick on defensive lineman Darius Robinson a year ago.

"Arizona didn’t stop there this spring when it came to adding players who can keep opponents off the scoreboard. The organization used six of its seven draft picks on defenders, including top-100 selections defensive tackle Walter Nolen III, cornerback Will Johnson and defensive lineman Jordan Burch.

"That should lead to a much improved defense for the Cards, complementing the team’s already strong offense, which is headlined by quarterback Kyler Murray, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., tight end Trey McBride and running back James Conner. 

"Look for the club to make a playoff push this fall, including threatening the Rams as NFC West champs."

The Cardinals have a lot of upside, making them a sexy pick to make the playoffs in the upcoming season. The Cardinals have to prove that these changes aren't just on paper during the season, but if all of the young players can take another step in the right direction, the team should be on lock to get back to the postseason playing late into January.

The Rams will be the toughest test in the NFC West as the likely champions for the division once again, but the Cardinals beat them last year and have the talent to compete with them.

